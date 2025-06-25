ADHD prescriptions for teens double

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



You may remember the drug beverage incident that terrified the academy district in Daechi-dong, Seoul, two years ago.



It highlighted the reality of teenagers being easily exposed to drugs.



In fact, the prescription amount of medical narcotics for teenagers has nearly doubled in four years.



In particular, the number of teenage patients prescribed ADHD medications has more than doubled.



Medical narcotics are being inappropriately prescribed as study-enhancing drugs.



The areas where teenage patients received the most prescriptions for ADHD medications were the highly competitive educational districts of Gangnam's three districts in Seoul and Bundang in Seongnam.



Reporter Park Min-kyung investigated the situation.



[Report]



In July of last year, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's inspection team visited a psychiatric clinic.



This clinic had excessively prescribed the medical narcotic ADHD medication 'methylphenidate'.



There were even posts on social media offering to sell ADHD medications.



ADHD medications are originally intended to treat mental disorders characterized by a lack of concentration.



[ADHD Patient in his 30s/Voice Altered: "(When I take the medication) it changes. It definitely feels like my mind is tightened. I guess you could say it’s more focused..."]



However, as it gained a reputation as a study-enhancing drug, prescriptions for non-ADHD teenage students have been increasing.



In fact, it was found that clinics in high-competition educational districts like Gangnam's three districts and Bundang in Seongnam prescribed the most to teenage students.



[Kim Eun-joo/Director of Narcotics Management, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: "When we analyzed the prescription status of ADHD medications for teenagers last year, it was in the order of Gangnam, Songpa, and Bundang in Seongnam..."]



Before last year's college entrance exam, over 700 posts were detected illegally distributing and selling ADHD medications as "study-enhancing drugs."



[Hwang Hyun-chan/Professor of Psychiatry, Chung-Ang University Hospital: "There is no magical effect. People expect to study well and improve their grades, but taking the medication does not improve grades, and studying remains boring."]



Experts warn that the misuse of ADHD medications can lead to serious side effects such as cardiovascular diseases, depression, seizures, and addiction.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



