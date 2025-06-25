News 9

ADHD prescriptions for teens double

입력 2025.06.25 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

You may remember the drug beverage incident that terrified the academy district in Daechi-dong, Seoul, two years ago.

It highlighted the reality of teenagers being easily exposed to drugs.

In fact, the prescription amount of medical narcotics for teenagers has nearly doubled in four years.

In particular, the number of teenage patients prescribed ADHD medications has more than doubled.

Medical narcotics are being inappropriately prescribed as study-enhancing drugs.

The areas where teenage patients received the most prescriptions for ADHD medications were the highly competitive educational districts of Gangnam's three districts in Seoul and Bundang in Seongnam.

Reporter Park Min-kyung investigated the situation.

[Report]

In July of last year, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's inspection team visited a psychiatric clinic.

This clinic had excessively prescribed the medical narcotic ADHD medication 'methylphenidate'.

There were even posts on social media offering to sell ADHD medications.

ADHD medications are originally intended to treat mental disorders characterized by a lack of concentration.

[ADHD Patient in his 30s/Voice Altered: "(When I take the medication) it changes. It definitely feels like my mind is tightened. I guess you could say it’s more focused..."]

However, as it gained a reputation as a study-enhancing drug, prescriptions for non-ADHD teenage students have been increasing.

In fact, it was found that clinics in high-competition educational districts like Gangnam's three districts and Bundang in Seongnam prescribed the most to teenage students.

[Kim Eun-joo/Director of Narcotics Management, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: "When we analyzed the prescription status of ADHD medications for teenagers last year, it was in the order of Gangnam, Songpa, and Bundang in Seongnam..."]

Before last year's college entrance exam, over 700 posts were detected illegally distributing and selling ADHD medications as "study-enhancing drugs."

[Hwang Hyun-chan/Professor of Psychiatry, Chung-Ang University Hospital: "There is no magical effect. People expect to study well and improve their grades, but taking the medication does not improve grades, and studying remains boring."]

Experts warn that the misuse of ADHD medications can lead to serious side effects such as cardiovascular diseases, depression, seizures, and addiction.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ADHD prescriptions for teens double
    • 입력 2025-06-25 00:06:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

You may remember the drug beverage incident that terrified the academy district in Daechi-dong, Seoul, two years ago.

It highlighted the reality of teenagers being easily exposed to drugs.

In fact, the prescription amount of medical narcotics for teenagers has nearly doubled in four years.

In particular, the number of teenage patients prescribed ADHD medications has more than doubled.

Medical narcotics are being inappropriately prescribed as study-enhancing drugs.

The areas where teenage patients received the most prescriptions for ADHD medications were the highly competitive educational districts of Gangnam's three districts in Seoul and Bundang in Seongnam.

Reporter Park Min-kyung investigated the situation.

[Report]

In July of last year, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's inspection team visited a psychiatric clinic.

This clinic had excessively prescribed the medical narcotic ADHD medication 'methylphenidate'.

There were even posts on social media offering to sell ADHD medications.

ADHD medications are originally intended to treat mental disorders characterized by a lack of concentration.

[ADHD Patient in his 30s/Voice Altered: "(When I take the medication) it changes. It definitely feels like my mind is tightened. I guess you could say it’s more focused..."]

However, as it gained a reputation as a study-enhancing drug, prescriptions for non-ADHD teenage students have been increasing.

In fact, it was found that clinics in high-competition educational districts like Gangnam's three districts and Bundang in Seongnam prescribed the most to teenage students.

[Kim Eun-joo/Director of Narcotics Management, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety: "When we analyzed the prescription status of ADHD medications for teenagers last year, it was in the order of Gangnam, Songpa, and Bundang in Seongnam..."]

Before last year's college entrance exam, over 700 posts were detected illegally distributing and selling ADHD medications as "study-enhancing drugs."

[Hwang Hyun-chan/Professor of Psychiatry, Chung-Ang University Hospital: "There is no magical effect. People expect to study well and improve their grades, but taking the medication does not improve grades, and studying remains boring."]

Experts warn that the misuse of ADHD medications can lead to serious side effects such as cardiovascular diseases, depression, seizures, and addiction.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.