Choi Hyoung-woo makes history

[Anchor]



Veteran slugger Choi Hyoung-woo of the KIA professional baseball team continues to perform as one of the league’s top hitters this season at the age of 41.



With his 14th home run of the season, he became the first player in KBO League history to surpass 1,700 career RBIs.



Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



Even past the age of forty, Choi Hyoung-woo proved he’s still the same formidable hitter.



In his first at-bat in the first inning, he crushed a fastball left over the plate by Kiwoom’s Kim Yoon-ha for a three-run homer.



With one swing, he brought in three RBIs, becoming the first player in KBO history to exceed 1,700 career RBIs.



Choi Hyoung-woo is enjoying a second prime, with 14 home runs and a batting average over .300 this season.



While KIA gained the early lead thanks to Choi’s home run, the game turned difficult due to sloppy defense by outfielder Kim Seok-hwan.



In the sixth inning, with the game tied, Seong Yeong-tak gave up a three-run home run to Lim Ji-yeol, putting KIA’s winning streak at risk.



An unusual and rare mishap unfolded at Jamsil Stadium.



SSG’s Park Seong-han attempted to sprint home on a double by Jo Hyung-woo, but the third base coach inadvertently blocked his path, causing him to slip.



Though Park returned to third base, the umpire called him out, citing illegal contact with the base coach.



It was a bizarre moment—something typically only seen in the baseball rulebook—that became reality.



Meanwhile, in rain-soaked Suwon, KT’s Ahn Hyun-min showed he’s not just a power hitter.



He delivered a timely hit by using a high leg kick and expertly delaying his swing to adjust to a breaking ball.



This is Moon Young-kyu, KBS News.



