Ball python found in hotel room

[Anchor]



A rare species, a python, was found in a hotel room in Yangyang, Gangwon Province.



A guest discovered the snake when they entered the room.



It is presumed that someone abandoned the snake, which was being kept as a pet.



Reporter Noh Ji-young has the details.



[Report]



A snake is lying between the window frames.



A firefighter uses a pair of tongs to catch the snake and place it in a capture net.



This snake, known as a ball python, has a yellowish body with distinct black stripes.



Measuring about 50 cm in length, it was discovered in a hotel room on the 16th floor in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, on June 16th.



A guest reported the snake after finding it in the room.



[Kim Jin-yeol/Fire Officer, Yangyang Fire Station: "We received a report that there was a snake on the 16th floor. This snake felt like one that had been kept by a person."]



The ball python, which primarily inhabits Africa, is a globally endangered species that can grow up to 1.5 meters long, but the one found in the hotel is a young one, about three months old.



Ball pythons are known to be relatively docile and easy to care for, making them popular as pets.



While they are highly sought after as pets, there has been an increase in cases of abandonment due to the inability to care for them.



In this case, it is presumed that a hotel guest secretly abandoned the snake they had been keeping as a pet in the room.



[Kim Hong-cheol/Head Researcher, Northern Conservation Center, National Park Institute for Wildlife Conservation: "It is necessary to manage them well to prevent them from being released into the wild, as they can disrupt our native ecosystem."]



The National Park Institute for Wildlife Conservation plans to transfer the snake to the local environmental office if no owner comes forward by the end of this month.



This is KBS News, Noh Ji-young.



