Korean musical wins 6 Tony awards

[Anchor]



The main figure of 'Maybe Happy Ending', which won six Tony Awards, writer Park Cheon-hyu, met with the media for the first time after returning to Korea.



He stated that the driving force behind the Tony Award win was the Korean audience and revealed plans for his next work.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the details.



[Report]



["Maybe Happy Ending!"]



Wining six Tony Awards, it marked a historic turning point for K-musicals.



Writer Park Cheon-hyu first expressed his gratitude to the Korean audience.



[Park Cheon-hyu/Musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' Writer: "Because I have accumulated so many experiences of being deeply resonated with in Korea, the driving force that allowed me to insist, 'No, I want to believe in this. I don't want to change it,' is the Korean audience."]



He also shared plans for his next work, which is gaining global attention.



The goal is two pieces: 'Il Tenore', about members of a literary society during the Japanese colonial period who, while avoiding censorship from the governor-general's office, unexpectedly bring an opera to the stage.



["I will be the best baker, I will open the best bakery!"]



A comic fantasy titled 'Ghost Bakery', depicting the partnership between Soon-hee, who wants to make the most delicious bread, and a ghost living in the bakery.



All of these works contain uniquely Korean themes and emotions that anyone can relate to.



This time, he is also pushing for overseas expansion, including Broadway, as well as in Korea.



[Park Cheon-hyu/Musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' Writer: "When I go to the theater, people from (foreign countries) say, 'This is a Korean musical' or 'This is a musical based on Korea.' At that moment, I feel very proud."]



Writer Park will also meet Korean audiences again with 'Maybe Happy Ending', recognized by Broadway, starting at the end of October.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



