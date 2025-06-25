Firefighter throws first pitch

동영상 고정 취소

In March, a hero of the massive forest fire that swept through the Yeongnam region appeared on the baseball mound wearing a firefighter's uniform.



He was invited to throw the first pitch as one of the main characters in a special event organized by Doosan to honor the dedication of firefighters.



Reporter Ha Murim has the story.



[Report]



Firefighters risk their lives to battle the flames.



Even as strong winds whip up black smoke and debris, their steadfast resolve remains unbroken.



These are the heroes who fought the large forest fire in the Yeongnam region last March.



One of them, firefighter Son Yong-won, made a special outing to the baseball stadium.



He was invited as the first pitcher for 'Firefighter Family Day,' organized by professional baseball team Doosan Bears as a gesture of gratitude.



His father, Son Jin-bok, a senior firefighter who responded to the Daegu subway fire in 2003, also joined him, adding to the significance of the event.



[Son Yong-won/Gyeongbuk 119 Forest Fire Response Team: "I became a firefighter because I wanted to do something as dedicated as my father, and I will do my best to throw well for the firefighters here, both seniors and juniors."]



Firefighter Son Yong-won wore the same outfit he had during the forest fire and received pitching guidance from Doosan's star firefighter Kim Taek-yeon.



[Son Yong-won/Gyeongbuk 119 Forest Fire Response Team: "I was surprised to see such a handsome person next to me; I thought he was a celebrity."]



[Kim Taek-yeon/Doosan: "I think he’s joking. I believe he will do well."]



He confidently took the mound, receiving cheers from the 119 firefighter families invited by Doosan.



The ball he threw landed perfectly in the mitt of Yang Eui-ji, earning thunderous applause.



[Son Yong-won/Gyeongbuk 119 Forest Fire Response Team: "(This first pitch) feels very touching. Just the fact that people are paying attention to us firefighters is a huge reward. What we do is simply our duty. Even a simple message of support means a lot, and I am always grateful."]



["Safety!"]



A ceremony to present family photos using AI technology for the children of fallen firefighters also brought a touching moment.



The baseball stadium was filled with warmth during this special event, which honored and gave deeper meaning to the memory of those who served and sacrificed.



This is KBS News, Ha Murim.



