OKman moves to Busan

[Anchor]



The men's volleyball team OK Savings Bank OKman will be moving from Ansan, Gyeonggi Province to Busan starting next season.



This decision aims to expand the base of volleyball and increase revenue, but there are also several challenges that need to be addressed.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Founded in 2013 and based in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, the youngest men's volleyball team, OK Savings Bank OKman, will establish a new home in Busan after 12 years.



The board of directors unanimously agreed on the relocation.



It is interpreted that they reached a consensus to expand the distribution of volleyball teams from the metropolitan area to the Yeongnam region.



From the club's perspective, Busan's large sports market is also an attractive point.



Considering Busan's population of over 3 million, more than 200 volleyball amateur teams, and the capacity of over 4,000 at the Gangseo Gymnasium, aiming for the top spot in men's volleyball attendance is feasible.



[Lim Seong-soon/Marketing Team Leader of OK Savings Bank: "Currently, Woori Card and Hyundai Capital are recording an average attendance of around 2,700, which is about the top level in men's volleyball. Our goal is to reach that level."]



The city of Busan has promised full support, but there are still many challenges ahead.



In particular, OK Savings Bank, whose team accommodations are in Yongin, will have to travel for home games like away games until a new clubhouse is built in Busan.



Increasing accessibility for external fans is also a challenge, but above all, the club's efforts to bring the hearts of Ansan fans who are being left behind to Busan are essential.



[Kwon Cheol-geun/General Manager of OK Savings Bank Volleyball Team: "We are considering various ways to maintain the loyalty of Ansan fans, and as we solidify our plans, we will create programs for existing fans in Ansan and announce them."]



Additionally, professional volleyball has decided to change the selection method for Asian quota and foreign players to a free agency system starting from the 2026-2027 season.



There is keen interest in whether these changes can boost the popularity of volleyball.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



