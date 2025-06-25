[News Today] Arrest warrant requested for Yoon

2025-06-25 15:38:07





[LEAD]

The special counsel has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes just six days into the full-fledged investigation, marking a swift move to secure Yoon's custody. The warrant accuses him of using the Presidential Security Service to block its execution earlier this year.



[REPORT]

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team, which is investigating insurrection and treason charges associated with the December 3 emergency martial law declaration, has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Park Ji-young / Special prosecutor investigating insurrection, treason charges

The special counsel has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon for alleged obstruction of execution of public duties.



Following additional indictment against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun last week, this time the investigators are looking to take Yoon into custody as the key figure in the probe.



This time, the arrest warrant lists three allegations.



The first is mobilizing the Presidential Security Service to obstruct arrest warrant execution back in January.



The other allegations include ordering the deletion of secure phone records of military commanders involved in the martial law incident four days after it took place.



The special counsel's team said it did not send a summons to Yoon or demand that he appear for questioning because he had defied previous summons issued by police three times.



The team expressed a strong resolve regarding the investigation by saying that no one is above the law regardless of rank or privilege.



Park Ji-young / Special prosecutor investigating insurrection, treason charges

We will not be swayed. We will strictly follow the Criminal Procedure Act.



Yoon's legal defense team rebutted by saying that it planned to respond to the probe after adjusting the schedule following the launch of the special probe, and called the arrest warrant request illegitimate and sudden.



It added it would proactively respond to the special probe team's summons issued in line with due procedure.



The decision on the arrest warrant for Yoon is expected as early as Wednesday.