[News Today] Arrest warrant requested for Yoon
입력 2025.06.25 (15:38) 수정 2025.06.25 (15:39)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The special counsel has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes just six days into the full-fledged investigation, marking a swift move to secure Yoon's custody. The warrant accuses him of using the Presidential Security Service to block its execution earlier this year.
[REPORT]
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team, which is investigating insurrection and treason charges associated with the December 3 emergency martial law declaration, has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Park Ji-young / Special prosecutor investigating insurrection, treason charges
The special counsel has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon for alleged obstruction of execution of public duties.
Following additional indictment against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun last week, this time the investigators are looking to take Yoon into custody as the key figure in the probe.
This time, the arrest warrant lists three allegations.
The first is mobilizing the Presidential Security Service to obstruct arrest warrant execution back in January.
The other allegations include ordering the deletion of secure phone records of military commanders involved in the martial law incident four days after it took place.
The special counsel's team said it did not send a summons to Yoon or demand that he appear for questioning because he had defied previous summons issued by police three times.
The team expressed a strong resolve regarding the investigation by saying that no one is above the law regardless of rank or privilege.
Park Ji-young / Special prosecutor investigating insurrection, treason charges
We will not be swayed. We will strictly follow the Criminal Procedure Act.
Yoon's legal defense team rebutted by saying that it planned to respond to the probe after adjusting the schedule following the launch of the special probe, and called the arrest warrant request illegitimate and sudden.
It added it would proactively respond to the special probe team's summons issued in line with due procedure.
The decision on the arrest warrant for Yoon is expected as early as Wednesday.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Arrest warrant requested for Yoon
-
- 입력 2025-06-25 15:38:07
- 수정2025-06-25 15:39:25
[LEAD]
The special counsel has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes just six days into the full-fledged investigation, marking a swift move to secure Yoon's custody. The warrant accuses him of using the Presidential Security Service to block its execution earlier this year.
[REPORT]
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team, which is investigating insurrection and treason charges associated with the December 3 emergency martial law declaration, has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Park Ji-young / Special prosecutor investigating insurrection, treason charges
The special counsel has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon for alleged obstruction of execution of public duties.
Following additional indictment against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun last week, this time the investigators are looking to take Yoon into custody as the key figure in the probe.
This time, the arrest warrant lists three allegations.
The first is mobilizing the Presidential Security Service to obstruct arrest warrant execution back in January.
The other allegations include ordering the deletion of secure phone records of military commanders involved in the martial law incident four days after it took place.
The special counsel's team said it did not send a summons to Yoon or demand that he appear for questioning because he had defied previous summons issued by police three times.
The team expressed a strong resolve regarding the investigation by saying that no one is above the law regardless of rank or privilege.
Park Ji-young / Special prosecutor investigating insurrection, treason charges
We will not be swayed. We will strictly follow the Criminal Procedure Act.
Yoon's legal defense team rebutted by saying that it planned to respond to the probe after adjusting the schedule following the launch of the special probe, and called the arrest warrant request illegitimate and sudden.
It added it would proactively respond to the special probe team's summons issued in line with due procedure.
The decision on the arrest warrant for Yoon is expected as early as Wednesday.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.