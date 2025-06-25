News Today

[News Today] ADHD drugs misused by teenagers

입력 2025.06.25 (15:38) 수정 2025.06.25 (15:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The number of teens prescribed ADHD medication has more than doubled in four years. Most were in top school districts, where the drug is now being misused as a so-called “study enhancer.”

[REPORT]
A crackdown team from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety conducted an inspection on a psychiatric clinic last July.

It excessively prescribed methylphenidate, a psychostimulant and controlled substance used to treat ADHD.

ADHD drugs are used to treat psychiatric disorders caused by attention deficit.

ADHD patient in his 30s/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
The drug definitely makes a difference. It helps me focus on one thing. I can concentrate better.

But as word spread that this medicine helps improve academic performance, more and more teenagers who aren't suffering from ADHD are prescribing it.

Areas known for their high education fervor such as the three Gangnam areas of Seoul and Bundang-gu District of Seongnam have been found to have the highest rate of ADHD drug prescriptions for teenagers.

Kim Eun-joo / Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
An analysis of ADHD drug prescriptions for last year shows they were prescribed to teens most in Gangnam-gu, Songpa-gu and Bundang-gu.

Last year, more than 700 online posts distributing and selling ADHD drugs illegally as "drugs for improving academic performance" were detected ahead of the college entrance exams.

Prof. Hwang Hyun-chan / Chung-Ang University Hospital
There's no magical effect. People hope this drug will help them get better grades. But it won't motivate one to study harder so there will be no improvements.

Experts warn that the misuse of ADHD medicines can have serious repercussions such as cardiovascular disease, depression, seizures and addiction.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ADHD drugs misused by teenagers
    • 입력 2025-06-25 15:38:47
    • 수정2025-06-25 15:40:03
    News Today

[LEAD]
The number of teens prescribed ADHD medication has more than doubled in four years. Most were in top school districts, where the drug is now being misused as a so-called “study enhancer.”

[REPORT]
A crackdown team from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety conducted an inspection on a psychiatric clinic last July.

It excessively prescribed methylphenidate, a psychostimulant and controlled substance used to treat ADHD.

ADHD drugs are used to treat psychiatric disorders caused by attention deficit.

ADHD patient in his 30s/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
The drug definitely makes a difference. It helps me focus on one thing. I can concentrate better.

But as word spread that this medicine helps improve academic performance, more and more teenagers who aren't suffering from ADHD are prescribing it.

Areas known for their high education fervor such as the three Gangnam areas of Seoul and Bundang-gu District of Seongnam have been found to have the highest rate of ADHD drug prescriptions for teenagers.

Kim Eun-joo / Ministry of Food and Drug Safety
An analysis of ADHD drug prescriptions for last year shows they were prescribed to teens most in Gangnam-gu, Songpa-gu and Bundang-gu.

Last year, more than 700 online posts distributing and selling ADHD drugs illegally as "drugs for improving academic performance" were detected ahead of the college entrance exams.

Prof. Hwang Hyun-chan / Chung-Ang University Hospital
There's no magical effect. People hope this drug will help them get better grades. But it won't motivate one to study harder so there will be no improvements.

Experts warn that the misuse of ADHD medicines can have serious repercussions such as cardiovascular disease, depression, seizures and addiction.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 이 대통령, 광주 군공항 이전 관련 TF 구성 지시

[속보] 이 대통령, 광주 군공항 이전 관련 TF 구성 지시
특검, 윤 전 대통령 체포영장 <br>청구…이르면 오늘 결정

특검, 윤 전 대통령 체포영장 청구…이르면 오늘 결정
[속보] 서울고법, 김용현 측 ‘추가기소 불복 이의신청’ 각하

[속보] 서울고법, 김용현 측 ‘추가기소 불복 이의신청’ 각하
검찰, 윤 전 대통령 부부 이삿짐 업체 압수수색…‘통일교 선물’ 추적

검찰, 윤 전 대통령 부부 이삿짐 업체 압수수색…‘통일교 선물’ 추적
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.