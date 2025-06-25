[News Today] ADHD drugs misused by teenagers

[LEAD]

The number of teens prescribed ADHD medication has more than doubled in four years. Most were in top school districts, where the drug is now being misused as a so-called “study enhancer.”



[REPORT]

A crackdown team from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety conducted an inspection on a psychiatric clinic last July.



It excessively prescribed methylphenidate, a psychostimulant and controlled substance used to treat ADHD.



ADHD drugs are used to treat psychiatric disorders caused by attention deficit.



ADHD patient in his 30s/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

The drug definitely makes a difference. It helps me focus on one thing. I can concentrate better.



But as word spread that this medicine helps improve academic performance, more and more teenagers who aren't suffering from ADHD are prescribing it.



Areas known for their high education fervor such as the three Gangnam areas of Seoul and Bundang-gu District of Seongnam have been found to have the highest rate of ADHD drug prescriptions for teenagers.



Kim Eun-joo / Ministry of Food and Drug Safety

An analysis of ADHD drug prescriptions for last year shows they were prescribed to teens most in Gangnam-gu, Songpa-gu and Bundang-gu.



Last year, more than 700 online posts distributing and selling ADHD drugs illegally as "drugs for improving academic performance" were detected ahead of the college entrance exams.



Prof. Hwang Hyun-chan / Chung-Ang University Hospital

There's no magical effect. People hope this drug will help them get better grades. But it won't motivate one to study harder so there will be no improvements.



Experts warn that the misuse of ADHD medicines can have serious repercussions such as cardiovascular disease, depression, seizures and addiction.