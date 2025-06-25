News Today

[News Today] Students seek out 1,000 won breakfast

[LEAD]
It's getting harder to find a lunch for under 10,000 won these days. As food prices climb, students are turning to cheaper options. Cafeterias offering “1,000-won breakfasts” are drawing bigger crowds, and more people are choosing to bring their own meals from home.

[REPORT]
At 8 a.m., students file into this university cafeteria.

An average 150 students eat breakfast here every day which costs just 1,000 won, or 74 cents.

Lee Do-woo / University student
This week, I've come here 3-4 times.

Yoo Ji-sang / University student
I live in Namyangju and I leave home at 7:20 a.m. to eat breakfast here. Since I can't use this service during vacation, there is definitely a cost burden.

In restaurants around the school, even the cheapest options cost at least 10,000 won, or over 7 dollars, a testament to high inflation.

Lee Dong-hyun / University student
Franchised restaurants also offer discounts. So once I followed those deals all throughout the week.

Jung Seung-min / University student
At home, I have instant rice with a can of tuna. That's how I live.

Kim Seung-hyun is preparing for employment.

In the last week, he ate only at home and didn't eat out a single time.

Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student
If I'm hungry, I use the convenience store a lot. I don't drink coffee at all.

Half of the money he earns from part time jobs is spent on food.

Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student
Meetings with friends are down from every two weeks to once a month now. Cafes are also expensive so I try to use the library or other places.

Last year, food spending for the bottom 20% income bracket rose nearly 40% compared to five years ago.

공지·정정

