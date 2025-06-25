[News Today] Students seek out 1,000 won breakfast
입력 2025.06.25 (15:38) 수정 2025.06.25 (15:40)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
It's getting harder to find a lunch for under 10,000 won these days. As food prices climb, students are turning to cheaper options. Cafeterias offering “1,000-won breakfasts” are drawing bigger crowds, and more people are choosing to bring their own meals from home.
[REPORT]
At 8 a.m., students file into this university cafeteria.
An average 150 students eat breakfast here every day which costs just 1,000 won, or 74 cents.
Lee Do-woo / University student
This week, I've come here 3-4 times.
Yoo Ji-sang / University student
I live in Namyangju and I leave home at 7:20 a.m. to eat breakfast here. Since I can't use this service during vacation, there is definitely a cost burden.
In restaurants around the school, even the cheapest options cost at least 10,000 won, or over 7 dollars, a testament to high inflation.
Lee Dong-hyun / University student
Franchised restaurants also offer discounts. So once I followed those deals all throughout the week.
Jung Seung-min / University student
At home, I have instant rice with a can of tuna. That's how I live.
Kim Seung-hyun is preparing for employment.
In the last week, he ate only at home and didn't eat out a single time.
Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student
If I'm hungry, I use the convenience store a lot. I don't drink coffee at all.
Half of the money he earns from part time jobs is spent on food.
Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student
Meetings with friends are down from every two weeks to once a month now. Cafes are also expensive so I try to use the library or other places.
Last year, food spending for the bottom 20% income bracket rose nearly 40% compared to five years ago.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Students seek out 1,000 won breakfast
-
- 입력 2025-06-25 15:38:57
- 수정2025-06-25 15:40:11
[LEAD]
It's getting harder to find a lunch for under 10,000 won these days. As food prices climb, students are turning to cheaper options. Cafeterias offering “1,000-won breakfasts” are drawing bigger crowds, and more people are choosing to bring their own meals from home.
[REPORT]
At 8 a.m., students file into this university cafeteria.
An average 150 students eat breakfast here every day which costs just 1,000 won, or 74 cents.
Lee Do-woo / University student
This week, I've come here 3-4 times.
Yoo Ji-sang / University student
I live in Namyangju and I leave home at 7:20 a.m. to eat breakfast here. Since I can't use this service during vacation, there is definitely a cost burden.
In restaurants around the school, even the cheapest options cost at least 10,000 won, or over 7 dollars, a testament to high inflation.
Lee Dong-hyun / University student
Franchised restaurants also offer discounts. So once I followed those deals all throughout the week.
Jung Seung-min / University student
At home, I have instant rice with a can of tuna. That's how I live.
Kim Seung-hyun is preparing for employment.
In the last week, he ate only at home and didn't eat out a single time.
Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student
If I'm hungry, I use the convenience store a lot. I don't drink coffee at all.
Half of the money he earns from part time jobs is spent on food.
Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student
Meetings with friends are down from every two weeks to once a month now. Cafes are also expensive so I try to use the library or other places.
Last year, food spending for the bottom 20% income bracket rose nearly 40% compared to five years ago.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.