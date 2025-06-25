[News Today] Students seek out 1,000 won breakfast

입력 2025-06-25 15:38:57 수정 2025-06-25 15:40:11 News Today





[LEAD]

It's getting harder to find a lunch for under 10,000 won these days. As food prices climb, students are turning to cheaper options. Cafeterias offering “1,000-won breakfasts” are drawing bigger crowds, and more people are choosing to bring their own meals from home.



[REPORT]

At 8 a.m., students file into this university cafeteria.



An average 150 students eat breakfast here every day which costs just 1,000 won, or 74 cents.



Lee Do-woo / University student

This week, I've come here 3-4 times.



Yoo Ji-sang / University student

I live in Namyangju and I leave home at 7:20 a.m. to eat breakfast here. Since I can't use this service during vacation, there is definitely a cost burden.



In restaurants around the school, even the cheapest options cost at least 10,000 won, or over 7 dollars, a testament to high inflation.



Lee Dong-hyun / University student

Franchised restaurants also offer discounts. So once I followed those deals all throughout the week.



Jung Seung-min / University student

At home, I have instant rice with a can of tuna. That's how I live.



Kim Seung-hyun is preparing for employment.



In the last week, he ate only at home and didn't eat out a single time.



Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student

If I'm hungry, I use the convenience store a lot. I don't drink coffee at all.



Half of the money he earns from part time jobs is spent on food.



Kim Seung-hyun / Job-seeking student

Meetings with friends are down from every two weeks to once a month now. Cafes are also expensive so I try to use the library or other places.



Last year, food spending for the bottom 20% income bracket rose nearly 40% compared to five years ago.