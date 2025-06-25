News 9

Sinkhole risk map

[Anchor]

Yes, reporter Kim Woo-jun, who created the ground subsidence map, is here with us.

Reporter Kim! First, how did you start this coverage?

[Reporter]

Yes, everyone has a curiosity about whether the place they live is safe.

However, the information to verify this is extremely limited.

The information from individual agencies is also scattered, making it difficult to access.

The city of Seoul has created a ground subsidence risk map but has not made it public, citing the impact on surrounding real estate.

So, we decided to gather the information ourselves and create the map.

[Anchor]

The data you collected and analyzed amounts to 110,000 cases.

It must not have been an easy task.

[Reporter]

Yes, the 110,000 pieces of data from 11 different items obtained from various agencies had different input formats, so it took time to unify and organize them.

During this process, we received cooperation from experts in geology and underground safety, spatial experts, as well as from the National Assembly and the Seoul City Council.

It took about two months to unify the information format, input it onto the map, and analyze it.

[Anchor]

Yes, you mentioned that there were specific aspects you paid special attention to while creating this map.

[Reporter]

Yes, I want to emphasize to the viewers watching this news that there is no need to have excessive anxiety.

In this analysis, rather than ranking the risk levels of all areas, we chose to find commonalities that appeared in major risk areas.

There may be opinions that creating a risk map won't prevent ground subsidence accidents.

Therefore, tomorrow (6.26), we plan to focus on reporting the underground safety measures pointed out by experts.

[Anchor]

Thank you, reporter Kim Woo-jun.

