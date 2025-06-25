Pres. Lee visits Honam

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung visited the Honam region for the first time since taking office, where he listened directly to local concerns.



He ordered the creation of a task force regarding the relocation of the Gwangju military airport and demonstrated active engagement by inviting the families of a passenger plane crash to join the event on the spot.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Around one hundred residents from Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, including local government leaders, gathered in one place.



This “town hall meeting” was designed to hear grievances firsthand and explore solutions—and it was broadcast live.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “Let’s look to Gwangju and the Honam region as a model for how true democracy and national sovereignty can be realized.”]



The first topic raised was the controversial relocation of the military airport.



Gwangju and South Jeolla Province have agreed to relocate both the Gwangju military airport and the civilian airport to Muan County, but Muan has opposed.



[Kang Ki-jeong / Mayor of Gwangju: “With the airport relocation, we must establish Muan Airport as the true gateway to the southwestern region.”]



[Kim San / Mayor of Muan: “If groundbreaking incentives are provided, I would have a reason to persuade the residents myself.”]



President Lee instructed the Presidential Office to form a task force, saying that when there is mutual distrust, the state should take responsibility.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “The government needs to provide some support to open up the possibilities.”]



He also responded to the voices of 12 citizens, including families of passenger plane disaster victims and victims of failed housing cooperatives, who were protesting outside the event venue, and invited them inside and ordered the review of countermeasures.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “I heard someone shouting—please give them the microphone and let them come in and speak.”]



Following his push to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan to win over public sentiment in the Yeongnam region, President Lee expressed his commitment to fostering renewable energy and AI industries in Honam.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “I will do my best to ensure balanced development between the region and the capital area.”]



Earlier, President Lee and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung visited the Sorokdo National Hospital, becoming the first president to do so. There, they met with patients suffering from Hansen’s disease and pledged to strengthen support for them.



This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.



