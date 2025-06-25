Parties clash over nominee Kim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok continued for the second day in the National Assembly.



Today (6.25) is the last day, but with no witnesses and ongoing disputes over document submissions and Kim's asset issues, it has been pointed out that it has ultimately become a 'meaningless hearing.'



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



Today, the People Power Party continued to dig into Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok's asset issues.



[Joo Jin-woo/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/People Power Party: "What proper explanation has been provided regarding the so-called 800 million won?"]



They repeatedly demanded the submission of evidence, mentioning extraordinary measures.



[Bae June-young/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/People Power Party: "Not a single document has been submitted. This is disregarding the confirmation hearing and the public…."]



The Democratic Party countered that Kim had sufficiently explained himself.



[Jeon Yong-ki/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: "He has provided all the materials he can. Since it's cash, what kind of documents are you asking for?"]



The opposition party launched a counterattack, claiming that false information was being spread.



[Oh Gi-hyoung/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Isn't the statement about having 600 million won stacked at home false?"]



Kim responded, saying he has disclosed everything he needed to and has been thoroughly examined.



[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee: “Some are framing it as if I had piles of cash in my wardrobe—like calling it ‘another rice-paddy watch scandal’ and repeatedly bringing it up….”]



There were also differing interpretations between the ruling and opposition parties regarding immigration records for his master's degree at Tsinghua University in China.



[Kim Hyun/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: "He consistently stated that he stayed for 143 days. That’s what the evidence shows."]



[Kim Hee-jung/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/People Power Party: "Even if he stayed for one night and added a day, it still totals 26 days, which is the same as what I mentioned yesterday…."]



As disputes over document submissions intensified, the hearing was temporarily suspended, leading to disruptions.



Meanwhile, Kim also expressed his stance on the issue of pardoning former Minister Cho Kuk.



[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee: "I believe there is room for discussion from the perspective of national unity."]



The confirmation hearing for Kim is set to conclude today, and while the People Power Party criticized him as a 'no-document prime minister,' the Democratic Party is expected to expedite the passage of the appointment agreement, claiming that the suspicions have been clarified.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!