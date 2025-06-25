EV fire in parking lot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A frightening incident reminiscent of an electric vehicle fire in an underground parking lot occurred today (6.25) in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.



Fortunately, this time, the fire was extinguished without significant damage.



The proper functioning of the sprinkler system played a crucial role.



Reporter Shin Soo-bin has the details.



[Report]



Black smoke is billowing from a parked vehicle….



Soon after, flames flash, and with an explosion, fire erupts from the vehicle.



This morning (6.25) around 8 AM, a fire broke out in an electric vehicle that was charging in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.



[Owner of the affected vehicle: "I was leaving for work with my child when I noticed smoke coming from the car…. I was flustered and at a loss…."]



This is the fire scene.



The floor where the accident vehicle was parked is charred black, and the area is filled with water from the firefighting efforts.



About 70 residents evacuated, and two people who were trapped in the elevator were rescued, but there was almost no damage to facilities or injuries.



This is in stark contrast to the incident last August, when a fire in an electric vehicle in an underground parking lot of an apartment in Cheongna, Incheon, resulted in nearly 900 vehicles being burned or damaged.



The wet sprinkler system, which was highlighted as a solution to prevent damage after the Cheongna apartment electric vehicle fire, performed its role effectively.



[Kim Jong-wan/Apartment Manager: "I understand that the fire doors were all functioning. The sprinklers also activated, so fortunately, there was no significant damage…."]



Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started near the vehicle's wheels.



This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.



