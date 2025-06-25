News 9

EV fire in parking lot

입력 2025.06.25 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A frightening incident reminiscent of an electric vehicle fire in an underground parking lot occurred today (6.25) in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

Fortunately, this time, the fire was extinguished without significant damage.

The proper functioning of the sprinkler system played a crucial role.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin has the details.

[Report]

Black smoke is billowing from a parked vehicle….

Soon after, flames flash, and with an explosion, fire erupts from the vehicle.

This morning (6.25) around 8 AM, a fire broke out in an electric vehicle that was charging in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

[Owner of the affected vehicle: "I was leaving for work with my child when I noticed smoke coming from the car…. I was flustered and at a loss…."]

This is the fire scene.

The floor where the accident vehicle was parked is charred black, and the area is filled with water from the firefighting efforts.

About 70 residents evacuated, and two people who were trapped in the elevator were rescued, but there was almost no damage to facilities or injuries.

This is in stark contrast to the incident last August, when a fire in an electric vehicle in an underground parking lot of an apartment in Cheongna, Incheon, resulted in nearly 900 vehicles being burned or damaged.

The wet sprinkler system, which was highlighted as a solution to prevent damage after the Cheongna apartment electric vehicle fire, performed its role effectively.

[Kim Jong-wan/Apartment Manager: "I understand that the fire doors were all functioning. The sprinklers also activated, so fortunately, there was no significant damage…."]

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started near the vehicle's wheels.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • EV fire in parking lot
    • 입력 2025-06-25 23:49:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

A frightening incident reminiscent of an electric vehicle fire in an underground parking lot occurred today (6.25) in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

Fortunately, this time, the fire was extinguished without significant damage.

The proper functioning of the sprinkler system played a crucial role.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin has the details.

[Report]

Black smoke is billowing from a parked vehicle….

Soon after, flames flash, and with an explosion, fire erupts from the vehicle.

This morning (6.25) around 8 AM, a fire broke out in an electric vehicle that was charging in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

[Owner of the affected vehicle: "I was leaving for work with my child when I noticed smoke coming from the car…. I was flustered and at a loss…."]

This is the fire scene.

The floor where the accident vehicle was parked is charred black, and the area is filled with water from the firefighting efforts.

About 70 residents evacuated, and two people who were trapped in the elevator were rescued, but there was almost no damage to facilities or injuries.

This is in stark contrast to the incident last August, when a fire in an electric vehicle in an underground parking lot of an apartment in Cheongna, Incheon, resulted in nearly 900 vehicles being burned or damaged.

The wet sprinkler system, which was highlighted as a solution to prevent damage after the Cheongna apartment electric vehicle fire, performed its role effectively.

[Kim Jong-wan/Apartment Manager: "I understand that the fire doors were all functioning. The sprinklers also activated, so fortunately, there was no significant damage…."]

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, which is believed to have started near the vehicle's wheels.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.
신수빈
신수빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 지하 정보 11만 건 분석…강남 3구·종로<br> ‘땅꺼짐 위험도’↑

[단독] 지하 정보 11만 건 분석…강남 3구·종로 ‘땅꺼짐 위험도’↑
윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 기각<br>…특검 “28일 오전 출석 요구”

윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 기각…특검 “28일 오전 출석 요구”
법원, 김용현 전 장관 구속만기 전날 추가 구속…“증거인멸 우려”

법원, 김용현 전 장관 구속만기 전날 추가 구속…“증거인멸 우려”
이 대통령, 호남 찾아 민심 청취 …군 공항 이전 TF 구성 지시

이 대통령, 호남 찾아 민심 청취 …군 공항 이전 TF 구성 지시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.