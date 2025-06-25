Modified BB guns seized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that illegally modified and sold BB guns has been caught by the police.



At first glance, it is difficult to distinguish them from real guns, and they have been modified to be powerful enough to pierce a beverage can from a distance.



Possessing such guns can also lead to punishment.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.



[Report]



As BB pellets are fired at a beverage can, it punctures the can and soda sprays out.



A glass filled with wine shatters as well....



The destructive power is so great that even a thick glass teapot cannot withstand it and breaks.



This is because the device that reduces the power of the BB gun was removed, increasing its destructive power by up to seven times.



When fired, the recoil is strong enough to shake the shooter’s body.



The police have arrested three individuals, including the representative of the company, on charges of selling illegally modified replica firearms.



The replica firearms they sold were difficult to distinguish from real guns.



Replica firearms are supposed to use colored parts at the muzzle to differentiate them from real firearms.



These 'color parts' should be secured with glue or screws, but they were easily detachable.



The police seized over 800 replica firearms worth 220 million won from them.



Possessing replica firearms is illegal, not just selling them.



If caught, one can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 5 million won.



[Park Soon-ki/Head of the Seoul Police Department's Public Safety Division: "If ordinary citizens see replica firearms in public places, they may feel fear and anxiety. In such cases, penalties can be more severe than those under the Firearms Control Act, so special caution is needed."]



The police have stated that the number of crimes involving replica firearms has been increasing every year.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



