BOK warns of housing bubble

[Anchor]

Recently, as housing prices in the metropolitan area have sharply risen, the Bank of Korea has suggested that DSR regulations should also be applied to government policy loans.

This means that policy loans should be granted based on repayment ability.

The Bank of Korea has issued a warning, stating that the real estate market is overheated.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.

[Report]

This man received an apartment allocation two years ago in Geomdan, Incheon, for his family of four.

The pre-sale price was 480 million won.

He financed 270 million won with a government policy loan known as the “Didimdol Loan.”

The interest rate was lower than commercial banks, and DSR (Debt Service Ratio) rules—which assess repayment capacity—were exempt.

[Jung Min-soo / Didimdol Loan Borrower: “It felt like a ray of hope, since it was a low-interest loan.”]

Policy loans are available to those who meet specific income conditions.

Such as the Safe Conversion Loan and the Didimdol Loan.

However, the Bank of Korea recently recommended that policy loans be included in DSR calculations due to the rapid rise in housing prices.

[Lim Kwang-kyu / Head of Financial Stability Planning, Bank of Korea: “About 55% of total loans are not subject to DSR, including jeonse loans and policy loans.”]

From Jan. 2023 to Ap. 2025, housing prices in the metropolitan area rose 9.6%.

In Seoul alone, apartment prices surged over 16%, while prices in non-capital regions fell by 1.7%.

The Housing Market Risk Index, which signals overheating, is also climbing again.

So, how would applying DSR to policy loans affect loan amounts?

For a newlywed couple earning 80 million won annually, there’s little change. But for a household earning 60 million won, the loan amount would shrink by around 50 million won.

The lower the income, the greater the restriction.

[Yoon Ji-hae / Senior Researcher, Real Estate 114: “DSR isn’t what drives housing demand in Gangnam. What the Bank of Korea is talking about is related to lower-income households.”]

The Financial Services Commission is also reviewing whether to include policy and jeonse loans in DSR calculations.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu, KBS News.

