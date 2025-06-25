Korean War heroes remembered

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung, marking the 75th anniversary of the Korean War, expressed regret, saying, “We have not been able to provide sufficient compensation and respect to those who made extraordinary sacrifices,” and added, “I will seek ways to ensure more support can follow.”



He also emphasized, “Building a nation that never experiences war again is the true way to honor their sacrifice and dedication.”



At today’s commemorative ceremony, attended by Korean War veterans and foreign diplomatic representatives in South Korea, medals were awarded to two individuals recognized for their contributions as members of irregular forces.



