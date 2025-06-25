Korean War records restored

동영상 고정 취소

As 75 years have passed since the outbreak of the Korean War on June 25, the records from that time are rapidly deteriorating with the passage of time.



In order to preserve as many as possible, military authorities are working on restoration projects.



Reporter Yoon Jin has the story.



On June 25, 1950, the Army's 6th Division stationed in Chuncheon.



After being pushed back by North Korean forces, they retreated to Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, and after Operation Chromite, they began to advance north, reaching the Yalu River four months later.



Including the movement route map of the 6th Division that captures three years of war, operational logs, battle reports, and soldiers' tales of valor...



There are a total of over 80,000 military records vividly documenting the Korean War.



As they are quickly deteriorating due to fading and crumbling, the military authorities have been conducting restoration projects since 2020.



[Jo Kyung-mi/6.25 Record Restoration Project Team: "When we eliminate the factors causing damage, the records change to a very stable condition..."]



They fill in missing parts and extend the lifespan of yellowed paper.



So far, over 40,000 items have regained their original form.



This is a record of the Battle of Tabu-dong that has completed the restoration process.



It contains detailed records of the weather and terrain conditions, troop movements, and routes, allowing us to infer the fierce situation of the Nakdong River defense battle.



During the restoration process, records of the Christmas Hill battle in Yanggu, where fierce fighting changed the ownership of the hill dozens of times, and the Jangsa Landing Operation in Yeongdeok, famous for the participation of student soldiers, have also been newly discovered.



[Kim Se-hyun/Army Record Information Management Officer: "I feel a great sense of pride in remembering the sacrifices and dedication of our senior comrades and in inheriting the spirit of national defense."]



The restored records are being actively utilized not only for research on war history but also for the excavation of remains of the fallen from the Korean War.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.



