News 9

Korean War records restored

입력 2025.06.25 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As 75 years have passed since the outbreak of the Korean War on June 25, the records from that time are rapidly deteriorating with the passage of time.

In order to preserve as many as possible, military authorities are working on restoration projects.

Reporter Yoon Jin has the story.

[Report]

On June 25, 1950, the Army's 6th Division stationed in Chuncheon.

After being pushed back by North Korean forces, they retreated to Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, and after Operation Chromite, they began to advance north, reaching the Yalu River four months later.

Including the movement route map of the 6th Division that captures three years of war, operational logs, battle reports, and soldiers' tales of valor...

There are a total of over 80,000 military records vividly documenting the Korean War.

As they are quickly deteriorating due to fading and crumbling, the military authorities have been conducting restoration projects since 2020.

[Jo Kyung-mi/6.25 Record Restoration Project Team: "When we eliminate the factors causing damage, the records change to a very stable condition..."]

They fill in missing parts and extend the lifespan of yellowed paper.

So far, over 40,000 items have regained their original form.

This is a record of the Battle of Tabu-dong that has completed the restoration process.

It contains detailed records of the weather and terrain conditions, troop movements, and routes, allowing us to infer the fierce situation of the Nakdong River defense battle.

During the restoration process, records of the Christmas Hill battle in Yanggu, where fierce fighting changed the ownership of the hill dozens of times, and the Jangsa Landing Operation in Yeongdeok, famous for the participation of student soldiers, have also been newly discovered.

[Kim Se-hyun/Army Record Information Management Officer: "I feel a great sense of pride in remembering the sacrifices and dedication of our senior comrades and in inheriting the spirit of national defense."]

The restored records are being actively utilized not only for research on war history but also for the excavation of remains of the fallen from the Korean War.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korean War records restored
    • 입력 2025-06-25 23:49:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

As 75 years have passed since the outbreak of the Korean War on June 25, the records from that time are rapidly deteriorating with the passage of time.

In order to preserve as many as possible, military authorities are working on restoration projects.

Reporter Yoon Jin has the story.

[Report]

On June 25, 1950, the Army's 6th Division stationed in Chuncheon.

After being pushed back by North Korean forces, they retreated to Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, and after Operation Chromite, they began to advance north, reaching the Yalu River four months later.

Including the movement route map of the 6th Division that captures three years of war, operational logs, battle reports, and soldiers' tales of valor...

There are a total of over 80,000 military records vividly documenting the Korean War.

As they are quickly deteriorating due to fading and crumbling, the military authorities have been conducting restoration projects since 2020.

[Jo Kyung-mi/6.25 Record Restoration Project Team: "When we eliminate the factors causing damage, the records change to a very stable condition..."]

They fill in missing parts and extend the lifespan of yellowed paper.

So far, over 40,000 items have regained their original form.

This is a record of the Battle of Tabu-dong that has completed the restoration process.

It contains detailed records of the weather and terrain conditions, troop movements, and routes, allowing us to infer the fierce situation of the Nakdong River defense battle.

During the restoration process, records of the Christmas Hill battle in Yanggu, where fierce fighting changed the ownership of the hill dozens of times, and the Jangsa Landing Operation in Yeongdeok, famous for the participation of student soldiers, have also been newly discovered.

[Kim Se-hyun/Army Record Information Management Officer: "I feel a great sense of pride in remembering the sacrifices and dedication of our senior comrades and in inheriting the spirit of national defense."]

The restored records are being actively utilized not only for research on war history but also for the excavation of remains of the fallen from the Korean War.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 지하 정보 11만 건 분석…강남 3구·종로<br> ‘땅꺼짐 위험도’↑

[단독] 지하 정보 11만 건 분석…강남 3구·종로 ‘땅꺼짐 위험도’↑
윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 기각<br>…특검 “28일 오전 출석 요구”

윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 기각…특검 “28일 오전 출석 요구”
법원, 김용현 전 장관 구속만기 전날 추가 구속…“증거인멸 우려”

법원, 김용현 전 장관 구속만기 전날 추가 구속…“증거인멸 우려”
이 대통령, 호남 찾아 민심 청취 …군 공항 이전 TF 구성 지시

이 대통령, 호남 찾아 민심 청취 …군 공항 이전 TF 구성 지시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.