News 9

Israel, Iran war officially ends

입력 2025.06.25 (23:49)

[Anchor]

Israel and Iran officially ended the war today at noon, as agreed with the United States.

However, the situation remains precarious, like walking on thin ice.

Both sides claim to have won this war.

Our Middle East correspondent Kim Gae-hyung reports.

[Report]

The official ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect at 1 PM Korea time, as promised.

So far, calm has been maintained without mutual hostilities.

Israel has resumed operations at its airport, which had been closed for over ten days, and has lifted most of the wartime restrictions that had hindered civilian movement and economic activities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that he had eliminated Iran's nuclear threat and destroyed 20,000 ballistic missiles, claiming a historic victory that would be remembered for generations.

[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "If we had not acted now, Israel would have faced the threat of destruction soon."]

After facing criticism as a war hawk, Prime Minister Netanyahu is now being treated as a 'hero' for stopping Iran's nuclear development, according to the New York Times.

["Destroy Israel."]

Iran, which has effectively surrendered, is also making efforts to create public opinion that it has 'won.'

A large-scale military support rally was held, with strong voices insisting that the victorious war should be pushed to the end to completely eliminate Israel.

[Abdul Maleki/Former Iranian Minister of Economy: "If it is God's will, the war will continue until the Zionist (Israeli) regime is completely destroyed."]

Iran has also begun to enforce internal discipline.

Reports from Israeli media indicate that three people suspected of espionage have been executed, and 700 others have been arrested for allegedly cooperating with Israel.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.

