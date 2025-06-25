Iran strike results disputed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are conflicting reports within the United States regarding whether Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed.



After initial assessments from intelligence agencies indicated that key components were not destroyed, President Trump refuted this as fake news.



This is a report by Kim Yang-soon.



[Report]



Shortly after striking three major Iranian nuclear facilities, President Trump announced that the nuclear program had been completely destroyed.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/June 22: "Iran will never rebuild its nuclear. Absolutely not. That place is under rock. That place is demolished."]



However, initial assessments prepared by U.S. intelligence agencies revealed otherwise, according to U.S. media such as CNN.



According to the initial assessment, while the entrances to two Iranian nuclear facilities were blocked by the bombing, the underground structures were not destroyed.



Most of the centrifuges used for uranium enrichment were also largely undamaged, leading to the primary assessment that the Iranian nuclear program has not been destroyed but rather delayed by several months.



As evaluations are still ongoing, there is a possibility that this information may change.



President Trump criticized the media for reporting it as fake news.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "The press is very disrespectful. I saw CNN fake news going: Well, maybe it wasn't a perfect hit. It was perfect."]



However, the U.S. Department of Defense postponed a scheduled classified briefing on the airstrikes in Congress.



[Chuck Schumer/Senate Minority Leader: "The administration postponed our classified briefing today at the very last minute. So I ask again, what is the administration hiding?"]



In response to questions from U.S. media and politicians, President Trump stated that Iran's nuclear program has been set back decades and that if they attempt to rebuild it, they will be attacked again.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!