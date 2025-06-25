Elder abuse rarely punished

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We recently reported on the abuse of elderly people with dementia in nursing homes.



However, even when abuse is revealed, caregivers say it is difficult to punish the nursing facilities.



Kim Seong-soo has investigated the reasons behind this.



[Report]



Kwon, who placed his mother suffering from dementia in a nursing home.



Nine months after admission, his mother suddenly died of pneumonia.



["Which child am I? (The eldest.)"]



It was revealed through investigations by local authorities and police that his mother died after taking someone else's medication due to the nursing home's negligence.



[Kwon ○○/Caregiver of dementia patient/Voice altered: "They just left the medication for the patients to take on their own. The police recognized it as neglect leading to abuse."]



Although the police acknowledged the charges of neglect leading to abuse and forwarded the case, the prosecution did not indict the nursing home representative, citing insufficient evidence.



[Caregiver of dementia patient/Voice altered: "(The nursing home) claimed they were completely unaware of such facts. So, no charge. There was not one apology."]



Among the cases of elder abuse that occurred in facilities, only about 20% led to administrative penalties such as fines.



The rate of criminal punishment is only around 1%.



Under current law, nursing home directors have an obligation to prevent safety accidents, but it is not easy to hold them accountable for violations.



If they can prove that they provided training and supervision for caregivers, they can evade responsibility.



[Caregiver of dementia patient/Voice altered: "There were three instances of assault, but there were no charges against the nursing home. They said they had provided training, so they had fulfilled their duty of supervision…"]



Since elderly welfare institutions, which typically do not have investigative authority, conduct initial investigations, collecting evidence is also difficult.



[Jeong Jae-hoon/Professor of Social Welfare at Seoul Women's University: "There needs to be a change in the indicators that actively reflect how much effort has been made to prevent abuse on their own."]



There are calls for laws specialized in elder abuse cases, similar to the proven crime prevention effects seen in child abuse cases since the enactment of special laws.



This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.



