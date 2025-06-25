Auckland earns miracle draw

동영상 고정 취소

In the FIFA Club World Cup, a semi-professional team from New Zealand, composed of teachers, students, and salespeople, caught attention by earning a valuable point.



The team is Auckland City FC from New Zealand.



Their final group stage opponent was the South American powerhouse Boca Juniors.



Auckland lost the first match 10-0 and the second match 6-0, and when they conceded the first goal to Boca Juniors in the 26th minute of the first half, hope seemed lost.



However, in the 6th minute of the second half, defender Christian Gray, who is a teacher by profession, scored the equalizer.



The Auckland players, in disbelief, embraced each other and shared their joy.



Afterward, a Boca Juniors goal was canceled by video review, and thanks to the heroic defense of the Auckland goalkeeper, they achieved a miraculous 1-1 draw, earning one point.



This must have been an unforgettable Club World Cup experience for the semi-professional players from New Zealand, who have jobs as pharmaceutical company employees, delivery workers, teachers, and students.



