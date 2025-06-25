News 9

Kim Ha-seong gets 3 hits

입력 2025.06.25 (23:50)

Kim Ha-seong, who is set to return to Major League Baseball, raised his batting form by hitting three singles in a Triple-A rehab game.

Starting from his first at-bat in the first inning, Kim Ha-seong recorded a crisp first hit with a quick ground ball, and in the fourth inning, he achieved a multi-hit with a ball that dropped in front of the center fielder.

In his last at-bat in the eighth inning, luck was on his side as well.

He hit a misdirected ground ball, but it rolled slowly to a perfect spot, allowing him to complete his third hit of the day.

This is the first time Kim Ha-seong has hit three singles in a rehab game since he started playing in Triple-A on May 27.

Recently struggling with a serious slump, Lee Jung-hoo broke his hitless streak after five games with a deflected ball off the pitcher.

