Kim Ha-seong gets 3 hits

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Ha-seong, who is set to return to Major League Baseball, raised his batting form by hitting three singles in a Triple-A rehab game.



Starting from his first at-bat in the first inning, Kim Ha-seong recorded a crisp first hit with a quick ground ball, and in the fourth inning, he achieved a multi-hit with a ball that dropped in front of the center fielder.



In his last at-bat in the eighth inning, luck was on his side as well.



He hit a misdirected ground ball, but it rolled slowly to a perfect spot, allowing him to complete his third hit of the day.



This is the first time Kim Ha-seong has hit three singles in a rehab game since he started playing in Triple-A on May 27.



Recently struggling with a serious slump, Lee Jung-hoo broke his hitless streak after five games with a deflected ball off the pitcher.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!