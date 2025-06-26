[Exclusive] Mapping sinkhole risk

[Anchor]Today's news begins with an exclusive report.As the risk of ground subsidence accidents increases due to the rainy season, KBS has created a ground subsidence safety map for Seoul.We analyzed and compiled 110,000 pieces of related information scattered across various agencies.As a result, it was found that three districts in Gangnam and Jongno-gu have the highest risk of ground subsidence in Seoul.First, we have an exclusive report from reporter Kim Woo-jun.[Report]The ground subsidence accident in Myungil-dong that claimed the life of a delivery motorcycle driver last March.The site of the accident, which was 20 meters deep, has returned to normal, but the fear beneath our feet continues.On the way back from the hospital to get medication, a car carrying an elderly couple was also sucked into the ground in the middle of a four-lane road.Ground subsidence accidents can occur at any time on the roads we travel.To assess the risk of ground subsidence, KBS secured a total of 11 types of underground information.This includes records of ground subsidence accidents, reports of subsidence complaints, and information on underground excavation work over 10 meters deep.It also includes the locations of underground voids, or empty holes, and buildings that are three stories or more underground.This information is scattered across various departments of the Seoul City and the Seoul Transportation Corporation.Together with underground safety experts, we secured and analyzed about 110,000 pieces of information.First, we marked the addresses of the collected information on a map of Seoul.When we entered the actual records of ground subsidence accidents, we found that the highest occurrences were in the following order: Yeoksam-dong in Gangnam-gu, Yeouido-dong in Yeongdeungpo-gu, and Nonhyeon and Samseong-dong in Gangnam-gu.Records of water pipe bursts and repairs were concentrated around Hwajeong-dong in Gangseo-gu, Sillim-dong in Gwanak-gu, and Myeonmok-dong in Jungnang-gu.[Kim Tae-hoon/PhD/Head of Spatial Information Quality Management Center/KBS Map Production Participant: "We focused on how to improve the accuracy of location and how to refine the data to extract coordinate data."]We overlaid the related information one by one on the map of Seoul.As a result, a so-called 'ground subsidence risk map' was completed, allowing us to see the risk of ground subsidence at a glance.The density of information, or risk level, is displayed in five levels.The higher the risk, the darker the red, while relatively lower risk areas are shown in lighter shades.First, let's look at the 25 districts.The areas marked in the darkest red are the three districts of Gangnam and Jongno-gu.Narrowing it down further to the neighborhoods, we see that Yeoksam-dong, Seocho-dong, and Daechi-dong rank highest.We investigated these areas with experts to understand why they have a high risk of ground subsidence.Continuing with the exclusive report, here’s reporter Kim Ha-eun.[Report]The area marked in the darkest color on the ground subsidence risk map created by KBS is Yeoksam-dong in Gangnam-gu, where I am currently standing.This area has the highest number of reported underground voids and ground subsidence-related complaints.In the past five years, there have been over 150 reports of ground subsidence in Yeoksam-dong.The next areas with high ground subsidence reports are Seocho, Daechi, Bangbae, and Nonhyeon-dong, all of which fall under the jurisdiction of Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu.All these areas share a commonality of having high-density underground development, with excavations going deeper than three stories for high-rise buildings or extensive underground spaces like subways and parking lots.Upon visiting these areas, cracks and gaps were observed on the roads near excavation sites.["A slight step difference indicates that the ground has settled."]In the area around Yeongdong-daero in Gangnam-gu, where large-scale underground development is underway.Underground facilities such as GTX and subway stations, as well as shopping malls, exhibition halls, and bus and taxi stops, are being constructed at depths exceeding 40 meters.Experts believe that changes in the terrain, which could be precursors to large-scale ground subsidence, are already appearing.["If you look over there, it has slightly opened up. This is influenced by the construction work."]The ground subsidence site in Myungil-dong, where one person died, and the site in Yeonhui-dong, where two were injured, are both confirmed to have ongoing excavation work at depths of over 10 meters, as well as concentrated complaints related to ground subsidence on the KBS map.[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group/KBS Map Production Participant: "When underground excavation takes place, the groundwater level drops. (As a result,) soil is brought into the excavation site, which can lead to many void formations."]In fact, if you connect the areas where ground subsidence has occurred, the shape closely resembles the Seoul subway line map.This supports the assertion that subway construction is a major cause of ground subsidence accidents.[Shin Hyo-hee/Central Underground Accident Investigation Team, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/KBS Map Production Participant: "(When you disturb the ground), the soil beneath the surrounding area or under the road does not remain still and tends to subside inward…."]This analysis shows that areas with high-density underground development in urban centers are more vulnerable to the risk of ground subsidence.This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun reporting.