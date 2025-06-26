News 9

Park Byung-ho powers Samsung

[Anchor]

Park Byung-ho, a leading home run hitter in Korean professional baseball, hit a home run in his fourth straight game against Hanwha, moving up to a tie for third in the home run rankings.

It’s an incredible streak—especially for a 39-year-old.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

In his first at-bat of the first inning, Park Byung-ho got into rhythm with a double. Then, leading off the third inning, he swung at the first pitch from Hanwha starter Weiss.

[Commentary: "Oh! It’s out of here! (The launch angle must be over 40 degrees? It's forming a huge parabola...)"]

The towering shot marked Park Byung-ho’s 15th home run of the season, and the Daegu stadium erupted with cheers.

Park’s home run streak began on June 19.

With five homers in his last four games, he quickly climbed to a tie for third in the home run rankings.

He added an RBI single in the fourth inning, giving his team another run.

Thanks to Park’s performance and a flawless start from pitcher Jurado, making his first appearance in ten days, Samsung defeated league leaders Hanwha.

Starting with an error in the first inning, Hanwha allowed runs in every inning through the fourth, helping Samsung break a three-game losing streak.

The pitcher's name is Davidson.

The batter at the plate also goes by the same name.

And in the 4th inning, NC's Davidson hits a home run.

In Changwon, a rare moment unfolded in the KBO League — the third-ever home run in a matchup between players with the same registered name.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

