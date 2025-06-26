News 9

Yoon's arrest warrant dismissed

입력 2025.06.26 (00:07)

[Anchor]

The arrest warrant requested by the special prosecutor for insurrection against former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been dismissed.

The special prosecutor's team has notified former President Yoon to appear for questioning this Saturday.

They stated that if he does not comply, they will reconsider the arrest warrant.

Reporter Lee Jae-hee has the details.

[Report]

The arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the insurrection special prosecutor team led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, has been dismissed by the court.

The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the arrest warrant requested by Special Prosecutor Cho on charges of obstruction of special public duties and abuse of power today (June 25).

It is reported that the court dismissed the warrant because former President Yoon has stated that he will comply with the special prosecutor's request for attendance.

Immediately after the dismissal of the warrant, the special prosecutor's team notified former President Yoon and his attorney to appear for questioning at 9 AM on June 28.

They also mentioned that they would review the request for an arrest warrant if former President Yoon does not comply with the attendance request.

Earlier, on June 24, the special prosecutor for insurrection case requested the arrest warrant, stating that former President Yoon had not responded to three attendance notifications from the police.

This was a rapid request made just 12 days after Special Prosecutor Cho was appointed and six days after the investigation officially began.

A travel ban has also been imposed on former President Yoon.

The insurrection special prosecutor team emphasized that former President Yoon is the only person who has not complied with the investigation and that they will not be dragged along by him.

[Park Ji-young/Yesterday/Deputy Special Prosecutor for Insurrection and Inducement of Foreign Agression case: "We do not plan to be dragged along. We will proceed strictly according to the law."]

In response, former President Yoon's side expressed opposition, stating that they would actively comply with the summons if the special prosecutor follows proper procedures.

This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee.

공지·정정

