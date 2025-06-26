News 9

Mrs. Kim probe begins next week

[Anchor]

Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, like former President Yoon, has not responded to the prosecution's summons requests.

She has expressed her willingness to appear if the special prosecutor calls her.

It remains to be seen whether Mrs. Kim will go to the special prosecutor for questioning or if an arrest warrant will be requested. Reporter Oh Seung-mok covers the investigation related to Mrs. Kim.

[Report]

Mrs. Kim Keon-hee has not responded at all to the prosecution's requests for her appearance regarding various allegations surrounding her.

She submitted only a written opinion, citing reasons such as the potential impact on the presidential election.

The prosecution's requests for her appearance were confirmed to be three times by the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office investigating the 'allegations of interference in candidate nominations' and two times by the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office re-investigating the 'Deutsch Motors stock manipulation allegations'.

In total, there have been five requests.

Given that the special prosecutor for insurrection requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who did not respond to police summons three times, there is growing interest in whether the special prosecutor Min Jung-ki, investigating allegations related to Mrs. Kim, will also initiate compulsory investigations.

[Min Jung-ki/'Special Prosecutor for 'Kim Keon-hee Allegations': "(If Mrs. Kim does not respond to the summons, will an arrest warrant be requested?) We will discuss that part and decide."]

Mrs. Kim is also suspected of being behind the lobbying allegations for the ex-commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, Lim Seong-geun, in the 'dead Marine incident'.

The special prosecutor for the dead Marine incident has also stated that if necessary, a summons for Mrs. Kim will naturally take place.

[Lee Myung-hyun/'Special Prosecutor for 'Dead Marine Incident': "(If Mrs. Kim is summoned for questioning) It should be done if necessary. If she does not respond to the summons, it is appropriate to request an arrest warrant in principle."]

The summons of Mrs. Kim has been considered a key procedure for investigating the allegations even before the special prosecutor officially launched.

Since Mrs. Kim has expressed her willingness to respond to the special prosecutor's summons, it is possible that the special prosecutor's team will send a request for her appearance first to coordinate the schedule.

Mrs. Kim's side has also begun preparations, including hiring additional legal counsel.

The three major special prosecutors, who have been working tirelessly for more than half of the official preparation period of 20 days, are expected to begin full-scale investigations next week.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

