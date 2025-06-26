Minister Song apologizes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung's appointed Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Song Mi-ryung, has officially apologized for her previous remarks during the former administration, where she referred to the four agricultural laws as 'foul agricultural laws.'



She stated that she would align with the new government's philosophy moving forward, but the opposition criticized her as being "opportunistic."



Meanwhile, the National Assembly has begun reviewing the supplementary budget proposal, but the ruling and opposition parties have not reached an agreement on the composition of the standing committees.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.



[Report]



In November of last year, Minister Song Mi-ryung criticized the four agricultural laws passed under the leadership of the Democratic Party, calling them 'foul agricultural laws' that would destroy the future of agriculture.



She had suggested that former President Yoon exercise his veto power, but after seven months, she has apologized for her earlier comments.



[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "I believe that farmers in the field must have felt quite hurt by my comments."]



Minister Song stated, "At that time, I thought that the finances were not sustainable," and added, "I will proactively review the four agricultural laws in line with the new government's national philosophy."



The Democratic Party accepted her apology.



[Moon Dae-rim/Member of the National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs Committee/Democratic Party: "The Song Mi-ryung of the Yoon Suk Yeol government and the Song Mi-ryung of the Lee Jae Myung government must be different."]



The People Power Party urged her to resign, calling her actions opportunistic.



[Kang Myung-gu/Member of the National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs Committee/People Power Party: "If these bills are reintroduced, what else can it mean other than that she is ruining the future of agriculture herself?"]



The review of the supplementary budget proposal has begun today (June 25) in six standing committees of the National Assembly.



However, the selection of the chairpersons for the Budget and Accounts Committee and the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which is necessary for the passage of the supplementary budget, has not seen any agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.



[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The People Power Party should stop being obstinate and participate in the formation of the special committee for the review of the supplementary budget."]



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(The Democratic Party) does not seem willing to compromise or adjust regarding the distribution of standing committee chairpersons."]



The Democratic Party plans to process the supplementary budget in the June extraordinary session of the National Assembly.



They pressured the People Power Party, stating that if an agreement is not reached by tomorrow (26th), they will hold a plenary session the day after and elect the standing committee chairpersons all at once.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



