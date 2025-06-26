News 9

Subway Line 5 arson footage

입력 2025.06.26 (01:44)

[Anchor]

Last month, the prosecution added attempted murder charges against a man in his 60s, Mr. Won, who set fire inside a subway train on Line 5 in Seoul, and has indicted him while in custody.

They also released CCTV footage.

The situation at that time was much scarier and more urgent than imagined.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the details.

[Report]

On a calm weekend morning, the subway is bustling with people.

A man is standing in the middle of the train.

He places a bag on the floor, suddenly opens a container filled with yellow liquid, and pours it on the ground.

It is gasoline.

Startled citizens immediately run away and scatter.

One woman, while fleeing, falls and is unable to grab her lost shoe as she frantically seeks safety.

While citizens have not yet fully exited the train, the man calmly sits on the floor and ignites the gasoline with a lighter.

A bright red flame erupts instantly, engulfing the train's interior in fire and black smoke.

The adjacent train car becomes chaotic as citizens crowd into it.

It was a terrifying situation that could have led to a major disaster, but fortunately, there were no significant casualties due to the replacement of train interior materials with fire-resistant ones following the 2003 Daegu subway disaster.

The prosecution has indicted Mr. Won, 67, for setting fire inside the subway train while in custody.

They also confirmed that Mr. Won had been wandering around Yeongdeungpo Station and Samseong Station with gasoline the day before the incident.

Additionally, it was revealed that Mr. Won purchased gasoline ten days prior to the incident and had planned the crime in advance by canceling contracts for money he had deposited in insurance and banks to send to relatives.

[Lee Hwan-woo/Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office: "This poses a significant threat to life or safety, which corresponds to a mass destruction act akin to terrorism."]

The prosecution stated that they have added attempted murder and violations of the Railway Safety Act to the existing charges of subway arson against Mr. Won that were applied by the police.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

