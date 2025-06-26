News 9

Lee Kyung-kyu faces drug driving

[Anchor]

Broadcaster Lee Kyung-kyu, who has been charged with drug driving, was investigated at the police station.

He apologized, stating that he did not know it was illegal to drive after taking prescribed medication for panic disorder.

There are surprisingly many dangerous drugs that can impair driving, but the regulations are currently unclear.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.

[Report]

Lee Kyung-kyu, who has been charged with 'drug driving', leaves the police station after nearly two hours of questioning.

While acknowledging the charges, he explained that he took the medication prescribed the day before the incident.

[Lee Kyung-kyu/Broadcaster/Yesterday: "I took medication for panic disorder, and I did not fully recognize that I should not drive when I was feeling unwell. I will be more careful in the future."]

On the 8th, he was caught by police responding to a theft report after mistakenly driving another person's vehicle that was the same make and color as his own due to a mistake by the building manager.

He was later converted to a suspect after testing positive in a drug test.

According to Article 45 of the Road Traffic Act, driving after overwork, illness, or drug use is prohibited, and violators can face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won.

Notable drugs that should not be taken while driving include psychoactive medications.

Benzodiazepine tranquilizers used for treating panic disorders and some antidepressants may be included, and certain appetite suppressants used for obesity treatment can also be dangerous if taken before driving.

The problem is that it is difficult for the general public to know exactly which medications are involved, and there are no clear guidelines regarding their use in relation to driving.

[Lee Yoon-ho/Emeritus Professor, Department of Police Administration, Dongguk University: "There are currently no regulations on what level of (concentration) of which drugs should be regulated. Reactions can vary from person to person, even with the same drug. Therefore, it is clearly necessary to quantify this."]

The police will review Lee's statements to determine whether the charge of drug driving can be applied before concluding the case.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

