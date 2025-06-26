Korea's first female veterans

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the Korean War, there was a nursing officer who fought on the battlefield at the age of 19.



She volunteered to enlist while fleeing and dedicated herself to treating soldiers.



Now, our country's first generation female veteran, who has surpassed her nineties, is introduced by reporter Jin Hee-jung.



[Report]



Korean War veterans enter the memorial ceremony under the escort of active-duty soldiers.



Among the uniformed elderly veterans, there is one notable woman.



At 95 years old, Lee Jong-sun, a retired major, volunteered at the age of 19 as a nursing school student and served for over ten years.



Hearing the news that nursing officers were being recruited during the retreat in the Third Battle of Seoul, she headed to the battlefield.



She dedicated herself to treating soldiers, risking her life on the front lines in Busan and Gyeongju, where bullets were flying.



[Lee Jong-sun/Korean War Nursing Officer: "Civilians and patients, the lightly wounded helped us. One nursing officer did the work of over a hundred people. (Because it was a battlefield) it was really chaotic, without any order."]



During the Korean War, there were over 1,300 female nursing officers who treated and cared for the wounded.



They were voluntary soldiers and the first generation of female military personnel established during the war in our country.



This retired major continued to treat wounded soldiers until the end of the war and her discharge in 1965.



After her discharge, she worked as a nurse in the United States and returned to Danyang, Chungbuk two years ago, where she often advises her juniors.



[Lee Jong-sun/Korean War Nursing Officer: "(Now that I am older) I have no way to save the country, but I ask the young people to fight for this country, for the Republic of Korea. Please."]



After more than 70 years, the grandmother nursing officer wears her uniform again and emphasizes the importance of peace above all.



["Salute!"]



This is KBS News Jin Hee-jung.



