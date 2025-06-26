News 9

Gov't eases NK contact rules

[Anchor]

The government has recently begun to actively allow private organizations to contact North Korea.

Most of these contacts are for humanitarian aid and exchange purposes, but the related organizations are expressing difficulties in restoring the severed communication channels.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The Inter-Korean Economic and Cultural Cooperation Foundation was established to promote inter-Korean exchange and cooperation projects.

On the 4th, it submitted a report to the Ministry of Unification for cultural exchanges with North Korean residents, which was recently approved.

[Kim Gi-heon/Director of Planning, Inter-Korean Economic and Cultural Cooperation Foundation: "Since a new government has come in, we submitted the application, and then the Ministry of Unification approved it."]

Since the new government took office, the Ministry of Unification has accepted a total of six reports from private organizations regarding contacts with North Korean residents.

Most of these are for 'humanitarian aid' and 'socio-cultural exchange' purposes.

The report for contacting North Korean residents is the first gateway for humanitarian aid such as food and medicine or cultural exchanges, but under the previous government, it was effectively banned since the second half of 2023 due to North Korea's provocations and the deterioration of inter-Korean relations.

This is the first time since last August when North Korea suffered significant flooding that a contact report for humanitarian aid purposes has been approved.

While the related organizations welcome this development, they are expressing difficulties in restoring the severed communication channels with the North.

They are saying things like, "I don't know where to start" or "The North Korean agencies that were counterparts have all closed down," indicating that resuming private exchanges will not be easy.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor, Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "Since North Korea has abolished all its agencies related to the South while promoting the idea of 'hostile two states,' we cannot expect inter-Korean relations to change immediately just because contacts are allowed, but it is necessary to calmly restore trust."]

The Ministry of Unification stated, "We have determined that it is necessary to restore communication channels at the private level between the North and the South," and expressed its intention to actively review the approval of reports in the future.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

