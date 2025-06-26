Trump seeks to cement ceasefire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today is quiet, but Israel and Iran exchanged attacks even after promising to cease hostilities.



U.S. President Trump, who is taking this ceasefire as his achievement, is both scolding and extending gestures of reconciliation as he works to solidify his success.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



After promising to halt attacks yesterday, Iran launched missiles, and Israel scrambled fighter jets, nearly derailing the ceasefire agreement, prompting President Trump to intervene.



He criticized both countries using profanity, as if to say, "Listen for yourselves."



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We are basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they are doing."]



Trump specifically pressured Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu over the phone to turn back fighter jets heading toward Iran.



As the ceasefire held, he softened his tone towards Iran.



Contrary to his mention of the possibility of changing the current Khamenei regime two days ago, he made it clear that there are no plans for regime change.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "No, I do not want it. I'd like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos."]



Trump also stated that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil.



This was interpreted as boasting that his diplomacy benefits China, while also hinting at the possibility of easing sanctions on Iran in the future.



President Trump is making every effort to maintain the ceasefire because he believes that if military conflicts in the Middle East resume, it would jeopardize his greatest achievement and make it difficult to avoid falling into the quagmire of war.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



