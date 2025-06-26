Germany, UK to raise defense costs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump, who led the end of the war, immediately flew to the NATO summit location.



In response to the U.S. pressure to increase defense spending, NATO member countries are presenting specific action plans.



Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



Under President Trump's pressure to defend European security independently, European countries have begun to present timelines.



The most urgent is Germany.



They plan to gradually increase this year's military spending, which is about 100 trillion won for direct military expenses like arms purchases, to more than double in four years, reaching 240.9 trillion won.



The ratio of direct defense spending to GDP will increase to 3.5%, the largest scale since the Cold War.



When including spending on defense-related infrastructure, total defense spending will reach 5% of GDP.



[Friedrich Merz/German Chancellor: "The threat has changed, and NATO member countries agree that the threat is particularly from Russia."]



The UK has declared that it will achieve the new standards set by NATO by 2035.



To this end, they plan to raise defense spending to 4.1% of GDP within the next two years.



[Keir Starmer/UK Prime Minister: "The increased defense spend obviously goes to our security and our safety, but it is also the engine of growth and jobs in the United Kingdom."]



The issue is finance.



To spend more on defense, taxes must be increased or spending in other areas like welfare must be reduced.



However, in the reality of Russia's threat to Europe materializing, it is difficult for Europe to ignore the U.S. demand to spend more money.



The Trump administration's standard of '5% of GDP for defense spending' is expected to apply to Asian allies such as South Korea and Japan as well.



This is Andayang from KBS News in Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!