Aging schools need urgent repair

[Anchor]



Recently, an elementary school in Seoul postponed its opening due to building safety issues.



It has been revealed that there are two more school buildings in Seoul that require urgent repairs.



The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to strengthen management by subdividing the safety ratings of aging buildings.



This is Lee Soo-min reporting.



[Report]



This elementary school building in Seoul received a D grade, indicating that "urgent repairs" were needed, during a safety inspection two years ago.



The repair work has already been completed, and the construction of a new building is under consideration.



[Parent of Yeomchang Elementary School/voice altered: "They are ensuring that there will be no disruption to classes so that we can use it by 2027...."]



There is one more elementary school building in Seoul that received a D grade.



This elementary school, which postponed its opening due to building safety issues, received the lowest E grade in a detailed diagnosis, resulting in a ban on use.



In total, there are 156 aging school buildings in Seoul that are over 40 years old.



Excluding the two D grade buildings and one E grade building, all of the remaining 153 buildings received a C grade, indicating that some repair work is needed, according to inspections by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.



As safety concerns grow, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to subdivide C grade buildings into four categories to enhance safety inspections.



There are eight buildings that received a C4 grade for poor condition, and among the C3 grade buildings that are in inadequate condition, 11 buildings are close to C4 grade.



These will be prioritized for management, with repair work starting during the school vacation, and the cycle for detailed safety inspections will be reduced from four years to three years.



[Eom Byeong-heon/Director of the Educational Facilities Safety Division, Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education: "We will secure enough time to complete all measures during the vacation period..."]



In the future, sensors that can monitor the condition of aging school buildings in real-time will be attached, and AI analysis technology will be used to predict the remaining lifespan of the buildings.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



