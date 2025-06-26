LG Twins pitcher's secret routine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Song Seung-ki, who is the fifth starter for the professional baseball team LG Twins, is receiving praise for performing like a first starter this season.



Behind this surprising performance, it is said that there are Song Seung-ki's own routines and jinxes.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



This scene well illustrates Song Seung-ki's pitching ability this season.



Batters swing and miss under the ball, but due to the high spin rate, the ball is positioned more than one baseball higher than a typical fastball.



Because of the unexpectedly high fastball, batters often hit the bottom part of the ball, leading Song Seung-ki to rank first in both fly ball and infield fly ball ratios in the league this season.



With many fly balls, the probability of hits on in-play balls, or BABIP, is also the lowest in the league.



[Song Seung-ki/LG: "You have to experience the power of the fastball to understand it."]



Song Seung-ki, who has the lowest earned run average among domestic pitchers, is also making efforts outside of baseball to continue his surprising performance.



He strictly adheres to his own routine and jinxes, such as eating hamburgers the night before a game, playing basketball in the morning, and wearing the same T-shirt and socks when he takes the mound.



This effort is comparable to Ichiro, who reportedly ate curry most mornings on game days.



[Song Seung-ki/LG: "Rather than a jinx, I feel more at ease when I do it. Psychologically. I have specific clothes that I wear only on game days, including my socks. My socks are torn, so I have another one with the same design to maintain it."]



As the competition for Rookie of the Year with KT wiz's Ahn Hyun-min, who shares the commonality of being a second-year rookie after military service, becomes increasingly fierce, Song Seung-ki, now known as "Song Jung-ki" in Jamsil, dreams of becoming LG's victory fairy.



[Song Seung-ki/LG: "I hope to be a player who always gives fans confidence on LG's mound, and I want to be a player that fans think, 'We won on the day he pitches.' I want to be the victory fairy for the fans."]



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



