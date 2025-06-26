Ki Sung-yong leavse FC Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ki Sung-yong, the midfielder representing Korean football, will be leaving FC Seoul, where he has played for ten seasons in the K League until this year.



Following Park Ju-young and Lee Chung-yong, another legend is being sent away, and fans have expressed strong dissatisfaction with coach Kim Gi-dong and FC Seoul.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



The entrance of FC Seoul's training ground was covered with condolence wreaths.



There were many critical messages directed at coach Kim Gi-dong, who had conflicts with Ki Sung-yong over playing time, and the FC Seoul club for failing to mediate the situation.



Fans wearing Ki Sung-yong's jersey voiced their protests when coach Kim Gi-dong appeared at the Guri training ground.



["Get a grip!!!"]



[Kim Dong-woo/FC Seoul fan: "I wonder if the club doesn't feel the need to treat legendary players like Go Yo-han, Park Ju-young, Lee Chung-yong, and Ki Sung-yong with respect."]



After training, Ki Sung-yong met with fans and expressed his disappointment with the club, officially announcing his departure.



[Ki Sung-yong: "I think I can overcome what people outside say about me. But if there is no trust internally, and if I feel I am not being helpful, then I think there is no need for me to be here..."]



Fans sent off the departing Ki Sung-yong with a farewell chant.



Shortly after, FC Seoul also officially announced the separation from Ki Sung-yong.



FC Seoul stated that there was a request from Ki Sung-yong to go to a team where he could play more, and added that the club would do its best to support his second football life.



Ki Sung-yong's next destination is likely Pohang, and attention is focused on whether the match between Seoul and Pohang this Sunday will be held as the "Ki Sung-yong Derby."



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!