News 9

Ki Sung-yong leavse FC Seoul

입력 2025.06.26 (01:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ki Sung-yong, the midfielder representing Korean football, will be leaving FC Seoul, where he has played for ten seasons in the K League until this year.

Following Park Ju-young and Lee Chung-yong, another legend is being sent away, and fans have expressed strong dissatisfaction with coach Kim Gi-dong and FC Seoul.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The entrance of FC Seoul's training ground was covered with condolence wreaths.

There were many critical messages directed at coach Kim Gi-dong, who had conflicts with Ki Sung-yong over playing time, and the FC Seoul club for failing to mediate the situation.

Fans wearing Ki Sung-yong's jersey voiced their protests when coach Kim Gi-dong appeared at the Guri training ground.

["Get a grip!!!"]

[Kim Dong-woo/FC Seoul fan: "I wonder if the club doesn't feel the need to treat legendary players like Go Yo-han, Park Ju-young, Lee Chung-yong, and Ki Sung-yong with respect."]

After training, Ki Sung-yong met with fans and expressed his disappointment with the club, officially announcing his departure.

[Ki Sung-yong: "I think I can overcome what people outside say about me. But if there is no trust internally, and if I feel I am not being helpful, then I think there is no need for me to be here..."]

Fans sent off the departing Ki Sung-yong with a farewell chant.

Shortly after, FC Seoul also officially announced the separation from Ki Sung-yong.

FC Seoul stated that there was a request from Ki Sung-yong to go to a team where he could play more, and added that the club would do its best to support his second football life.

Ki Sung-yong's next destination is likely Pohang, and attention is focused on whether the match between Seoul and Pohang this Sunday will be held as the "Ki Sung-yong Derby."

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ki Sung-yong leavse FC Seoul
    • 입력 2025-06-26 01:44:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ki Sung-yong, the midfielder representing Korean football, will be leaving FC Seoul, where he has played for ten seasons in the K League until this year.

Following Park Ju-young and Lee Chung-yong, another legend is being sent away, and fans have expressed strong dissatisfaction with coach Kim Gi-dong and FC Seoul.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The entrance of FC Seoul's training ground was covered with condolence wreaths.

There were many critical messages directed at coach Kim Gi-dong, who had conflicts with Ki Sung-yong over playing time, and the FC Seoul club for failing to mediate the situation.

Fans wearing Ki Sung-yong's jersey voiced their protests when coach Kim Gi-dong appeared at the Guri training ground.

["Get a grip!!!"]

[Kim Dong-woo/FC Seoul fan: "I wonder if the club doesn't feel the need to treat legendary players like Go Yo-han, Park Ju-young, Lee Chung-yong, and Ki Sung-yong with respect."]

After training, Ki Sung-yong met with fans and expressed his disappointment with the club, officially announcing his departure.

[Ki Sung-yong: "I think I can overcome what people outside say about me. But if there is no trust internally, and if I feel I am not being helpful, then I think there is no need for me to be here..."]

Fans sent off the departing Ki Sung-yong with a farewell chant.

Shortly after, FC Seoul also officially announced the separation from Ki Sung-yong.

FC Seoul stated that there was a request from Ki Sung-yong to go to a team where he could play more, and added that the club would do its best to support his second football life.

Ki Sung-yong's next destination is likely Pohang, and attention is focused on whether the match between Seoul and Pohang this Sunday will be held as the "Ki Sung-yong Derby."

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 지하 정보 11만 건 분석…강남 3구·종로<br> ‘땅꺼짐 위험도’↑

[단독] 지하 정보 11만 건 분석…강남 3구·종로 ‘땅꺼짐 위험도’↑
윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 기각<br>…특검 “28일 오전 출석 요구”

윤석열 전 대통령 체포영장 기각…특검 “28일 오전 출석 요구”
법원, 김용현 전 장관 구속만기 전날 추가 구속…“증거인멸 우려”

법원, 김용현 전 장관 구속만기 전날 추가 구속…“증거인멸 우려”
이 대통령, 호남 찾아 민심 청취 …군 공항 이전 TF 구성 지시

이 대통령, 호남 찾아 민심 청취 …군 공항 이전 TF 구성 지시
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.