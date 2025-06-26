Starbucks brings back plastic straws

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Paper straws introduced in cafes for environmental protection have faced many consumer complaints about being inconvenient and not recyclable.



Starbucks, which was the first to introduce paper straws in the country, has decided to use plastic straws again after seven years.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



At a Starbucks store.



Instead of white paper straws, green plastic straws are now being used in drinks.



Starting today, customers can choose between paper straws and plastic straws as they wish.



Plastic straws, which had disappeared for environmental reasons, are making a comeback after seven years.



[Kim Soo-jung/Seoul: "I knew that paper straws were used for environmental reasons, but they get soggy if left for a while, which I found inconvenient."]



[Shin Ah-young/Seoul: "It feels like the paper is melting. I think plastic straws might be more efficient for tasting the drink better..."]



Starbucks was the first to introduce paper straws in the country.



[Lim Sang-jun/Former Vice Minister of Environment/Nov. 2023: "We will extend the grace period for plastic straws."]



Despite the government's retreat on plastic regulations, they have maintained paper straws but have now decided to pilot plastic straws in 200 stores, considering consumer inconvenience, especially for the elderly and disabled.



They have also decided to review the recycling of plastic straws.



Concerns have been raised that paper straws are discarded as general waste and are not recycled.



[Lee Byeong-yeop/Starbucks PR Team Leader: "We have introduced plant-based plastic straws on a trial basis. We plan to collect them through dedicated collection bins."]



Starbucks in the U.S. and Japan are using biodegradable plastic straws.



The fate of the controversial paper straws is once again drawing attention.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



