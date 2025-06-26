[News Today] Yoon summoned for interrogation Saturday
[LEAD]
The arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been rejected. Despite the setback, the special counsel team is pressing ahead. They've summoned Yoon to appear for an interrogation this Saturday. Now, Yoon's side said he will appear on the 28th, however, requested a closed-door attendance.
[REPORT]
A court has rejected to issue an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol requested by special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk’s team investigating his alleged insurrection linked to martial law.
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday turned down the warrant sought for the former leader on charges of obstruction of public duty and abuse of power.
The court reportedly cited Yoon’s expressed intent to comply with the special counsel team’s summons if a request is made.
Following the warrant rejection, the team said they notified Yoon and his lawyers to appear for questioning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The team said they will consider a second arrest warrant request should Yoon fail to respond.
Cho filed for the warrant on Tuesday after the former president defied police summons three times.
The warrant request came just six days after the insurrection probe began in earnest and 12 days since the special counsel was appointed.
A travel ban has also been imposed on Yoon.
The counsel team noted that Yoon is the only person who has not responded to questioning and that they will not be pushed around by him.
Park Ji-young / Assistant special counsel on insurrection probe (June 24)
We won't be pushed around. We'll proceed in line with the Criminal Procedure Act and the principle that the law does not curry favor with the noble.
Meanwhile Yoon's side said that if the special counsel follows fair procedures, he will actively respond to the summons.
Yoon in fact responded saying he will appear at 10 a.m, Saturday and asked for a closed-door attendance.
