[News Today] Pres. Lee pushes for extra budget
In a policy speech at the National Assembly, President Lee Jae Myung asked lawmakers to swiftly approve a government-proposed supplementary budget, saying that rebuilding the collapsed economy and improving public welfare are the most pressing tasks.
The president gave a detailed explanation about the extra government spending plan, which includes the issuance of consumption coupons worth 13 trillion won or nearly 9.6 billion U.S. dollars.
He stressed that it is irresponsible and negligent if the government sticks to fiscal austerity and takes no action in an economic crisis.
