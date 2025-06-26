[News Today] Rival parties clash over PM nominee

[LEAD]

The confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok collapsed after clashes over submission of documents and asset allegations. With both parties locked in dispute, the session ended in adjournment, drawing criticism as a meaningless hearing.



[REPORT]

The People Power Party continued to dig into allegations regarding Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok's assets for the second day.



Joo Jin-woo/ Special Committee on Confirmation Hearing (PPP)

What proper explanation has been made regarding the alleged KRW 800 mn?



Mentioning extraordinary measures, the main opposition party repeatedly demanded that the nominee submit evidence.



Bae June-young/ Special Committee on Confirmation Hearing (PPP)

Not a single document has been submitted. He's disregarding the confirmation hearing and the people.



The Democratic Party countered, saying that Kim already offered sufficient explanations.



Jeon Yong-gi / Special Committee on Confirmation Hearing (DP)

Kim has provided everything he can provide. It is cash. What kind of materials are you demanding?



The ruling party denounced the PPP for spreading false accusations against Kim.



Oh Kee-hyung/ Special Committee on Confirmation Hearing (DP)

Isn't it false to say that he has KRW 600 mn in cash at home?



The Prime Minister nominee said that he has disclosed everything he can provide and he has been scrutinized thoroughly.



Kim Min-seok/ Prime Minister nominee

Some are continuing to frame me with false accusations of bribery, as if I have piles of cash in my wardrobe.



The clash intensified, ending up in the disruption of the hearing.



PPP lawmakers boycotted the hearing by refusing to return, urging the nominee to submit materials regarding his debt and gift tax.



It was eventually adjourned after midnight.



Kim Min-seok/ Prime Minister nominee

I have agreed to submit all materials they asked for. It is disappointing that the hearing was suspended without main opposition lawmakers in attendance.



The main opposition party said it will return and resume the hearing if Kim submits related materials on Thursday.



But the DP will likely move fast to wrap up the confirmation hearing and approve Kim's appointment, as it believes that all allegations have been dispelled.