[News Today] Underground development key to sinkholes

[LEAD]
KBS created Seoul's comprehensive sinkhole risk map. It's based on more than 110,000 pieces of underground safety data gathered from various agencies. We looked into the highest-risk areas and their common features with experts.

[REPORT]
The area marked with the darkest color on this sinkhole risk assessment map put together by KBS is Yeoksam-dong in Seoul's Gangnamgu district.

The next high risk areas on the map are Seocho, Daechi and Bangbae-dong.

The common feature of these areas is that the ground has been dug up by more than three stories deep to construct high rise buildings or the density in underground development is pretty high with subways and parking lots built below.

A visit to the area has found cracks and crevices on roads near an excavation site.

"This small degree of off-set implies the ground sinking."

A major underground development is underway near Yeongdong-daero boulevard in Gangnamgu district.

Across a depth of over 40 meters below ground, a host of amenities will be built including the Great Train eXpress railway (GTX), a subway station, shopping mall, exhibition hall and bus and taxi stops.

Experts believe topographical changes which can be a prelude to a sinkhole emerging are already taking place.

"If you look over there, there's also a slight opening right now affected by construction."

At actual sinkhole sites in Myeongil-dong where one person died and in Yeonhui-dong where two were injured, excavation constructions were ongoing some ten meters underground, according to the KBS map, while related complaints from the public have also been concentrated.

Prof. Choi Myeong-ki / Industrial Field Professor Group (Contributed on KBS map)
Excavation work lowers the underground water level while soil is brought into the site. This explains phenomena jointly found at these areas.

In fact, if sites where sinkholes opened up were connected by a line, that shape is nearly identical to the Seoul metro subway map...

An indicator that subway construction is indeed the main cause of sinkhole incidents.

Shin Hyo-hee / Land Ministry (Contributed on KBS map)
Disturbance to the ground naturally impacts surrounding or underground soil which has the tendency to sink.

The latest analysis suggests that downtown areas where high-density underground development often takes place are more vulnerable to the danger of land subsidence.

