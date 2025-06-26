[News Today] CCTV Captures frightening subway blaze

[LEAD]

Disturbing CCTV footage has been revealed from a Seoul Subway Line 5 train late last month. It shows the terrifying moment a man set the floor on fire with passengers still inside. Prosecutors have indicted a man in his 60s on additional charges of attempted murder.



[REPORT]

On a peaceful weekend morning, the subway is packed with passengers.



A man in the middle of the train puts down his bag and opens a container filled with yellow liquid and splashes it on the floor.



It's gasoline.



People panic and immediately run away.



One woman slips and falls, even losing a shoe, but she rushes off without picking it up.



Some passengers were still inside the carriage when the man casually set fire to the floor with a lighter.



Red blaze shoots up instantly.



And flames and black smoke fill up the train.



The adjacent carriage packed with fleeing passengers is in total chaos.



It could have turned into a huge tragedy.



But fortunately, no casualties were reported this time.



Since the tragic Daegu subway fire in 2003, the interior of subway trains including seats were replaced with noncombustible materials.



The prosecution indicted a 67-year-old man surnamed Won arrested for setting fire inside a subway train.



Investigators found evidence suggesting that he had planned the crime beforehand.



He purchased gasoline ten days before the crime and cancelled his insurance policy and closed bank accounts before sending the money to his relatives.



Lee Hwan-woo / Criminal Div., Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office

He threatened people's lives and safety. This behavior is regarded as mass killing tantamount to terrorism.



The prosecution charged the arsonist with attempted murder and violation of the Railroad Safety Act in addition to the aggravated arson charge.