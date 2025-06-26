[News Today] Dangers of modified replica firearm
[LEAD]
A group has been caught for illegally modifying BB guns and putting them up for sale. They altered the guns to closely resemble real firearms, making them almost impossible to tell apart. The weapons packed enough power to pierce beverage cans and shatter glass from a distance
[REPORT]
Airsoft pellets, commonly known as BBs, are fired at beverage cans, making a puncture and spurting the liquid inside.
Wine glasses are shattered.
The destructive power is so great that even a thick glass teapot cannot withstand the impact and breaks.
This is because the BB gun was modified to increase its destructive power by up to seven times with the removal of a power reducer.
The police apprehended three people on charges of selling illegally modified replica firearms.
It was difficult to distinguish their replica firearms from real guns.
Replica firearms are supposed to have colored parts at the muzzle to differentiate them from real guns.
However, these colored parts should have been fixed with adhesives or screws. But they were easily detachable.
Police seized some 800 units of replica firearms, which are worth 220 million won or over 160,000 U.S. dollars.
It is also illegal to possess replica firearms.
Park Soon-ki / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
If people see replica firearms in public, they can get anxious or scared. In this case, penalties can be more severe than those subject to the Firearms Control Act. So exercise caution.
Police say that the number of crimes involving replica firearms has been increasing each year.
