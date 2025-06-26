[News Today] Plastic straws return after 7 years
[LEAD]
Paper straws were introduced as part of an environmental protection policy. But they went limp. Tasted strange. And couldn't be recycled. Now, seven years after first adopting them in Korea, Starbucks is bringing back plastic straws. We take a look.
[REPORT]
At this Starbucks store customers are seen using green plastic straws instead of white paper ones.
Plastic straws which disappeared due to environmental concerns have returned after seven years.
Kim Su-jeong / Seoul resident
I knew that paper straws were used to protect the environment. But the paper ones became soggy after a little while.
Shin Ah-yeong / Seoul resident
Paper straws seemed to melt away. I think it's better to use a plastic straw to taste the beverage better.
Starbucks was the first in Korea to introduce paper straws.
Lim Sang-jun / Then-Vice Minister of Environment (Nov. 2023)
The grace period for plastic straws will be extended.
The coffee franchise insisted on using paper straws despite the eased government rules on plastic. But now Starbucks is providing plastic straws on a trial basis at two hundred stores to address consumer inconvenience.
The franchise will now explore ways to recycle plastic straws instead.
Paper straws were thrown away as general waste and thus unrecyclable.
Lee Byeong-yeop / Starbucks PR Team
We are using plant-based plastic straws on a trial basis. They are to be collected in a straw-only waste bin.
Biodegradable plastic straws are currently being used at Starbucks stores in the United States and Japan.
