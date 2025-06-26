[News Today] Jennie on Billboard's best albums list
[LEAD]
BLACKPINK's Jennie is making waves solo. Her album ‘Ruby’ has been named one of Billboard’s Best Albums of 2025, the only K-pop release on the list.
[REPORT]
BLACKPINK member Jennie's full-length solo album was amongst Billboard's Best Album of 2025.
Billboard recently announced a list of 50 best albums of the year so far, taking into account releases from January of this year.
Listed albums include those of world-class pop stars such as Elton John and Lady Gaga. Jennie's 'Ruby' is the only K-pop album joining this prestigious list.
Billboard described her solo album as a project that exudes confidence and elegance.
The U.S.-based music chart also wrote that the album "showcased her full control over both the sound and visual direction of her work."
Earlier this month, another renowned music magazine Rolling Stone named Jennie's album as one of the best albums of the first half of 2025.
