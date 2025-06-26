Lee’s first state address

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During President Lee's first state of the nation address, the Democratic Party responded with applause and cheers, while the People Power Party remained silent.



Before the speech, President Lee shook hands with members of the ruling party, and after the speech, he shook hands with members of the opposition.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.



[Report]



[“I present the state of the nation address.”]



As President Lee enters the main assembly hall, members of the ruling party line up to greet him with applause.



President Lee also greets each one with a handshake.



The People Power Party's seating area is quiet, with no jeers or applause.



Standing at the podium, President Lee first bows to the People Power Party.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “I sincerely appreciate the members of the People Power Party for being here in this difficult situation.”]



During the 17-minute state of the nation address, members of the Democratic Party responded with applause 12 times, while the People Power Party remained silent.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “It's a little embarrassing, also with no response from the members of the People Power Party…”]



After the speech, he approached the opposition members' seating area to shake hands with each of them.



Members of the People Power Party stood up from their seats and showed relatively bright expressions as a form of respect.



He also gave a light tap on the shoulder of lawmaker Kwon Seong-dong, his college alumnus, which was seen as a response to Kwon's stated opposition to the appointment of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.



Following this, it took over 8 minutes for him to exit while shaking hands and taking photos with members of the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party.



Earlier, the Democratic Party completely boycotted former President Yoon Suk Yeol's second state of the nation address in 2022.



In the 2023 state of the nation address, most Democratic Party members reacted coldly, reluctantly shaking hands with former President Yoon.



Today’s (6.26) speech highlighted the dramatic reversal in political power following the early presidential election triggered by emergency martial law.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



