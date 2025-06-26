N. Korea completes resort

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The construction of the Wonsan Kalma tourist complex, a long-cherished project of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has been completed.



First Lady Ri Sol-ju also attended the completion ceremony carrying a luxury foreign-brand bag, making her first public appearance in a year and a half.



Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.



[Report]



Kim Jong-un heads to the completion ceremony by yacht.



Behind him, following with their daughter, is First Lady Ri Sol-ju, dressed in formal slacks and carrying an expensive designer handbag.



This is her first public appearance in a year and a half since last year's New Year's performance.



Throughout the event, she quietly stayed a step behind, while their daughter Ju-ae took on the role of greeting foreign guests, effectively stepping into the First Lady’s role.



[Korean Central TV: “He met and warmly greeted the special guest, the Russian Federation’s ambassador to our country.”]



The Wonsan Kalma tourist zone, designed to accommodate 20,000 visitors, is a major project Kim has pushed for over the past decade.



After years of delays, construction gained momentum about a year ago—reportedly aided by supplies received in return for North Korean troop deployments to Russia.



North Korea is now expected to actively pursue foreign currency earnings through tourism, which is not currently sanctioned. TASS reported that the first Russian tour group will arrive early next month.



With former President Trump mentioning “North Korea’s condo potential” earlier this year, some view this development as a possible opening for renewed U.S.-North Korea dialogue.



[Park Won-gon / Professor of North Korean Studies, Ewha Womans University: “Including Wonsan Kalma, Trump will likely continue arguing that if North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons, it will receive corresponding support to develop its economy.”]



As for the possibility of attracting South Korean tourists, a Unification Ministry official noted that North Korea is well aware that the South was once an “irreplaceable customer” through the Mount Kumgang tours. However, the official added that given North Korea’s current framing of the South as a “hostile nation,” it’s difficult to predict.



This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



