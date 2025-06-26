News 9

N. Korea completes resort

입력 2025.06.26 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The construction of the Wonsan Kalma tourist complex, a long-cherished project of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has been completed.

First Lady Ri Sol-ju also attended the completion ceremony carrying a luxury foreign-brand bag, making her first public appearance in a year and a half.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.

[Report]

Kim Jong-un heads to the completion ceremony by yacht.

Behind him, following with their daughter, is First Lady Ri Sol-ju, dressed in formal slacks and carrying an expensive designer handbag.

This is her first public appearance in a year and a half since last year's New Year's performance.

Throughout the event, she quietly stayed a step behind, while their daughter Ju-ae took on the role of greeting foreign guests, effectively stepping into the First Lady’s role.

[Korean Central TV: “He met and warmly greeted the special guest, the Russian Federation’s ambassador to our country.”]

The Wonsan Kalma tourist zone, designed to accommodate 20,000 visitors, is a major project Kim has pushed for over the past decade.

After years of delays, construction gained momentum about a year ago—reportedly aided by supplies received in return for North Korean troop deployments to Russia.

North Korea is now expected to actively pursue foreign currency earnings through tourism, which is not currently sanctioned. TASS reported that the first Russian tour group will arrive early next month.

With former President Trump mentioning “North Korea’s condo potential” earlier this year, some view this development as a possible opening for renewed U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

[Park Won-gon / Professor of North Korean Studies, Ewha Womans University: “Including Wonsan Kalma, Trump will likely continue arguing that if North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons, it will receive corresponding support to develop its economy.”]

As for the possibility of attracting South Korean tourists, a Unification Ministry official noted that North Korea is well aware that the South was once an “irreplaceable customer” through the Mount Kumgang tours. However, the official added that given North Korea’s current framing of the South as a “hostile nation,” it’s difficult to predict.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea completes resort
    • 입력 2025-06-26 23:49:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The construction of the Wonsan Kalma tourist complex, a long-cherished project of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has been completed.

First Lady Ri Sol-ju also attended the completion ceremony carrying a luxury foreign-brand bag, making her first public appearance in a year and a half.

Reporter Jang Hyuk-jin has the story.

[Report]

Kim Jong-un heads to the completion ceremony by yacht.

Behind him, following with their daughter, is First Lady Ri Sol-ju, dressed in formal slacks and carrying an expensive designer handbag.

This is her first public appearance in a year and a half since last year's New Year's performance.

Throughout the event, she quietly stayed a step behind, while their daughter Ju-ae took on the role of greeting foreign guests, effectively stepping into the First Lady’s role.

[Korean Central TV: “He met and warmly greeted the special guest, the Russian Federation’s ambassador to our country.”]

The Wonsan Kalma tourist zone, designed to accommodate 20,000 visitors, is a major project Kim has pushed for over the past decade.

After years of delays, construction gained momentum about a year ago—reportedly aided by supplies received in return for North Korean troop deployments to Russia.

North Korea is now expected to actively pursue foreign currency earnings through tourism, which is not currently sanctioned. TASS reported that the first Russian tour group will arrive early next month.

With former President Trump mentioning “North Korea’s condo potential” earlier this year, some view this development as a possible opening for renewed U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

[Park Won-gon / Professor of North Korean Studies, Ewha Womans University: “Including Wonsan Kalma, Trump will likely continue arguing that if North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons, it will receive corresponding support to develop its economy.”]

As for the possibility of attracting South Korean tourists, a Unification Ministry official noted that North Korea is well aware that the South was once an “irreplaceable customer” through the Mount Kumgang tours. However, the official added that given North Korea’s current framing of the South as a “hostile nation,” it’s difficult to predict.

This is KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.
장혁진
장혁진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

첫 시정연설 이 대통령 “경제 상황 절박, 골든타임 <br>놓치지 말아야”

첫 시정연설 이 대통령 “경제 상황 절박, 골든타임 놓치지 말아야”
헌재소장 김상환·재판관 오영준 지명…국세청장 임광현 발탁

헌재소장 김상환·재판관 오영준 지명…국세청장 임광현 발탁
윤 “비공개 출석” 요구에 특검 “수용 불가”…체포영장 다시 꺼내나

윤 “비공개 출석” 요구에 특검 “수용 불가”…체포영장 다시 꺼내나
상·하수도관 파손이 주범?…“땅꺼짐 관련성 낮아”

상·하수도관 파손이 주범?…“땅꺼짐 관련성 낮아”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.