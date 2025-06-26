Iran rejects inspections

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, it seems that Iran will not easily respond to the United States' demands for nuclear negotiations.



While acknowledging that its nuclear facilities were significantly damaged by the U.S. attack, it stated that it would resume peaceful nuclear activities and reject inspections by international organizations.



What is the underlying intention? Our Middle East correspondent, Kim Gae-hyung, reports.



[Report]



Three days after the U.S. bombing, Iran announced that its 'nuclear facilities were severely damaged.'



This is in stark contrast to its initial statement right after the bombing, which claimed that 'only the ground suffered minor damage.'



[Esmaeil Baghaei/Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged. because it has come under repeated attacks by Israeli and American aggressors."]



Nevertheless, it hinted at a desire to restart its nuclear activities.



The Iranian parliament has resolved to temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



"Until the safety of our nuclear facilities is guaranteed and the 'peaceful nuclear program' proceeds at a faster pace," it added as a condition.



The whereabouts of Iran's 400 kg of 60% enriched uranium, which could be used as nuclear weapon material, remain unclear after the bombing.



If the IAEA cannot conduct inspections, it will be difficult to verify whether it is 'peaceful development' or nuclear weapon development.



The claim that 'the damage to nuclear facilities is severe' is similarly problematic.



[Rafael Grossi/IAEA Director General: "To confirm for the whole situation, to evaluate, we need to return."]



Iran has also rejected the resumption of nuclear negotiations with the U.S., stating that 'the U.S. ruined diplomacy by approving attacks while talking about diplomacy.'



The U.S. is expected to continue to monitor Iran's nuclear activities and pressure for negotiations.



If Iran reactivates its existing nuclear program, 'fragile peace' may be shaken.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.



