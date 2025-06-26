Seoul housing jitters grow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]





Apartment prices in Seoul are surging at a startling pace.



With growing fears that it will become harder to buy if prices continue to rise, anxiety is fueling the upward trend, creating confusion for both buyers and sellers.



We begin with a report from Lee Se-jung.



[Report]



This office worker in his 30s had planned to buy an apartment this summer once his savings matured.



But the recent spike in prices has changed everything.



[Mr. Han / Office Worker in His 30s: "The asking prices are definitely higher than before. I think now might be the cheapest it’ll ever be... Should I buy now? I’m constantly debating."]



He fears that if he doesn’t buy now, prices will go even higher—and with new lending regulations set to take effect next month, he’s worried the opportunity might disappear altogether.



[Mr. Han / Office Worker in His 30s: "If the loan gets restricted, my heart sinks. If prices go up while loans are blocked, how am I supposed to buy a house?"]



Last week, Seoul apartment prices hit their highest level since Sept. 2018, and they’ve soared over the past two months.



Gangnam’s three districts saw the steepest rise in 7 years and 5 months, while other Han River areas like Mapo, Seongdong, and Gwangjin hit record highs.



As a result, even sellers are hesitating.



A man who bought an apartment five years ago in the metropolitan area had listed his home earlier this year after struggling to pay 40% of his income in interest.



With no inquiries for months, he began receiving offers this month—and started rethinking his decision.



[Lim Byung-soo / Self-employed in His 30s: "Lately, I’ve been getting more calls about viewings... It feels like sentiment is shifting, so I’m thinking of holding off until the end of the year."]



Cancellations of contracts are also increasing.



Normally, Seoul sees about 100 contract cancellations a month, but since February, the number has multiplied. In March alone, when supply regulations were temporarily eased and prices soared, cancellations surpassed 700.



Both buyers and sellers are riddled with anxiety.



As this uncertainty drives prices further, the government has yet to come up with a clear solution.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.



[Anchor]



So who’s buying these high-priced apartments?



KBS analyzed registry data and found that in Mapo and Nowon, many purchases involved gap investments with tenants in place. In Gangnam, most buyers came from the Gangnam 3 districts themselves.



Lee Ji-eun continues the report.



[Report]



Prices at Mapo Raemian Prugio in Seoul have been hitting record highs since the start of the year.



Even with sharp price hikes—over 200 million won in just one month for smaller units—buyers keep coming.



In February, a buyer in their 30s purchased a 2 billion won apartment with no mortgage.



[Mapo Real Estate Agent: "(Where are buyers coming from?) From areas like Eunpyeong-gu, Gangbuk-gu, Gyeonggi Province, and even other regions. There are far more investors than people buying to live here."]



So who’s really buying these major Seoul apartments—and how?



KBS analyzed over 100 property registration documents for top apartment complexes in Gangnam, Mapo, and Nowon that changed hands between January and April this year.



At 'Mapo Raemian Prugio,' half of the 40 recorded transactions were cash purchases, with buyers in their 30s and 50s accounting for the largest share.



At Nowon’s 'Sangye Jugong 7 Complex,' 60% of 30 transactions were also cash deals.



These cash-heavy purchases suggest a surge in gap investment.



One buyer in their 50s who bought in April had a registered address in Jeonju, far from Seoul.



In both complexes, over 80% of buyers did not move in after purchase.



Meanwhile, in Gangnam’s 'Eunma,' 70% of 33 transactions involved loans—but had the lowest debt-to-value ratios among the three complexes.



In Eunma, 7 out of 10 buyers were from within the Gangnam 3 districts. There were no buyers from other provinces.



[Choi Eun-young / Director, Korea Center for City and Environment Research: "There used to be around 10–20% of buyers from other regions. Gangnam is often referred to as its own exclusive league, and it seems that phenomenon is becoming even more pronounced.”]



In Eunma and Sangye Jugong—both with strong redevelopment potential—inheritance and gift transactions made up over 30%.



Unlike five years ago when nationwide 'all-in' investing was common, cash is now concentrating on a few solid properties.



Experts say it’s time for the government to consider new regulatory approaches.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



