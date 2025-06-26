Cheap chicken deal backlash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, there are concerns among some people regarding the ultra-low price chicken promotions at large supermarkets.



These are the self-employed individuals.



In a situation where daily sales are lacking, such temporary discount events can only be a blow.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the story.



[Report]



Kim has been running a chicken shop in a traditional market for over 10 years.



The price of one chicken is 9,000 won.



Since there are no labor costs, it is sold at a low price, but after deducting the cost of ingredients, there is almost nothing left.



[Kim Gwi-sook/Chicken Shop Owner: "Prices go up by 200 won, 300 won, or 500 won every day. The profit is less than before. I can't use lower quality ingredients."]



The price of purchasing a live chicken is around 4,000 won.



A 5,000 won chicken is simply impossible to compete with.



Concerns are rising over the ultra-low price promotions at large supermarkets.



[Kim Gwi-sook/Chicken Shop Owner: "Business is not good. I should be selling 10, but I'm only selling 5."]



In 2023, a consumer organization investigated the cost of ingredients for a fried chicken, which was found to be 9,936 won.



Considering the rising prices, labor costs, store rent, and delivery fees, the cost is estimated to exceed 10,000 won.



The price of a franchise fried chicken ranges from 18,000 won to 23,000 won.



A 5,000 won chicken is an impossible level for self-employed individuals, whether they are franchisees or not.



[Park Ho-jin/Secretary General of the Korea Franchise Association: "At least 10,000 won is needed for the cost, so if a large corporation sells it for 5,000 won, can the stores survive?"]



In this era of high prices, the drastic discounts from large corporations reduce the burden on consumers but create another burden for self-employed individuals.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



